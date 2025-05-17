https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/rare-photos-capturing-europes-liberation-unveiled-in-warsaw-poland-1122073509.html
Rare Photos Capturing Europe’s Liberation Unveiled in Warsaw, Poland
Rare Photos Capturing Europe’s Liberation Unveiled in Warsaw, Poland
Sputnik International
A new documentary photo exhibition, Liberation of Europe, opened in Warsaw, showcasing 30 rare archival images from the Soviet news agency Sovinformburo, owned by the international media group Rossiya Segodnya — Sputnik's parent company. Many of the photographs are being shown for the first time.
2025-05-17T17:43+0000
2025-05-17T17:43+0000
2025-05-17T17:43+0000
world
europe
poland
rossiya segodnya
russia
warsaw
red army
nazism
victory day
wwii victory day
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/11/1122073896_0:112:1196:785_1920x0_80_0_0_dfaf681ed98621aa263d38ca2c56d3d5.jpg
The exhibition is part of the project 'Liberation. The Path to Victory', supported by the Union of Cossack Warriors of Russia and Abroad and the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives.Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev emphasized the crucial role of Soviet soldiers in freeing most European countries.He warned that the vaccine against fascism is weakening in modern times, and history’s lessons are being ignored.Alexander Yakovenko, Deputy Director of Rossiya Segodnya and head of the Committee on Global Issues and International Security of the Russian Security Council’s Scientific-Expert Board, highlighted Poland’s tragic WWII history. "Freedom and independence were brought to the Polish people by the Soviet soldier. The liberation of Poland cost the lives of 600,000 soldiers and officers of the Red Army," he said, underlining the need to remember history as it truly was.Roman Karmanov, Director of the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives, stressed the exhibition’s importance to preserving authentic history.The photos tell the story of millions of people—from soldiers to home front workers—who endured war’s horrors but kept faith in peace and humanity. The Red Army alone lost about one million soldiers in liberating Europe, with Poles suffering extreme Nazi brutality.Alexander Vasilenko, ataman of Cossack communities in Spain and official representative of the Union of Cossack Warriors of Russia and Abroad, called the exhibition “not just a reminder of the past but a lesson for the future,” honoring the sacrifice of ancestors who freed the continent from Nazism.Alexandra Golubova, Director of the Russian House in Warsaw, said the exhibition immortalized the heroic sacrifices of liberators and expresses gratitude to those who fought, including the Free Polish Army which fought alongside Soviet troops.The exhibition has already been shown in Paris and will soon open in Madrid.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/rossiya-segodnya-unveils-rare-wwii-photos-in-paris-exhibition-commemorating-80-years-since-victory-1122065467.html
poland
russia
warsaw
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/11/1122073896_0:0:1196:897_1920x0_80_0_0_0375c17350ff0ab77b5e265e9ce97a38.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, poland, warsaw, exhibition, world war ii, great patriotic war, victory
russia, poland, warsaw, exhibition, world war ii, great patriotic war, victory
Rare Photos Capturing Europe’s Liberation Unveiled in Warsaw, Poland
A new documentary photo exhibition, Liberation of Europe, opened in Warsaw, showcasing 30 rare archival images from the Soviet news agency Sovinformburo, owned by the international media group Rossiya Segodnya — Sputnik's parent company. Many of the photographs are being shown for the first time.
The exhibition is part of the project 'Liberation. The Path to Victory', supported by the Union of Cossack Warriors of Russia and Abroad and the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives.
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev emphasized the crucial role of Soviet soldiers in freeing most European countries.
"Without our victory, most countries in Europe — and many beyond — would not have freedom, democracy, or even exist on the map today, including Poland," Andreyev said.
He warned that the vaccine against fascism is weakening in modern times, and history’s lessons are being ignored.
Alexander Yakovenko, Deputy Director of Rossiya Segodnya and head of the Committee on Global Issues and International Security of the Russian Security Council’s Scientific-Expert Board, highlighted Poland’s tragic WWII history.
"Being the first target in the fascists’ conquest plans, it endured all the horrors of that time," Yakovenko said. "During the occupation, the country lost about six million people, and numerous concentration and death camps were established on its territory by the Nazis. The Polish population was systematically exterminated."
"Freedom and independence were brought to the Polish people by the Soviet soldier. The liberation of Poland cost the lives of 600,000 soldiers and officers of the Red Army," he said, underlining the need to remember history as it truly was.
Roman Karmanov, Director of the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives, stressed the exhibition’s importance to preserving authentic history.
The photos tell the story of millions of people—from soldiers to home front workers—who endured war’s horrors but kept faith in peace and humanity. The Red Army alone lost about one million soldiers in liberating Europe, with Poles suffering extreme Nazi brutality.
Alexander Vasilenko, ataman of Cossack communities in Spain and official representative of the Union of Cossack Warriors of Russia and Abroad, called the exhibition “not just a reminder of the past but a lesson for the future,” honoring the sacrifice of ancestors who freed the continent from Nazism.
Alexandra Golubova, Director of the Russian House in Warsaw, said the exhibition immortalized the heroic sacrifices of liberators and expresses gratitude to those who fought, including the Free Polish Army which fought alongside Soviet troops.
The exhibition has already been shown in Paris and will soon open in Madrid.