Portugal to Appeal to EU Commission to Pressure France Over Power Supplies — Reports
Portugal will appeal to the European Commission with an aim to put pressure on France over its insufficient energy supplies to Spain, due to which the country experienced a large-scale blackout in April, The Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing Portuguese Energy Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho.
The delays in power supplies reportedly left the Iberian peninsula vulnerable. In Carvalho's opinion, insufficient connection of the French and Spanish energy systems does not let Portugal enter the European energy market, the paper said. A large-scale power outage occurred on April 28 across almost the entire territory of Spain at 12:30 (10:30 GMT). The failure also affected Portugal, France and Andorra. Due to the blackout, all rail services had to be stopped. It also affected public transport in cities where traffic lights did not work. Queues formed in supermarkets, and people had to be rescued from stuck elevators. All nuclear power plants in the country were safely shut down. The cause of the blackout is being investigated.
Portugal to Appeal to EU Commission to Pressure France Over Power Supplies — Reports

09:31 GMT 18.05.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Portugal will appeal to the European Commission with an aim to put pressure on France over its insufficient energy supplies to Spain, due to which the country experienced a large-scale blackout in April, media reported on Sunday, citing Portuguese Energy Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho.
The delays in power supplies reportedly left the Iberian peninsula vulnerable.
In Carvalho's opinion, insufficient connection of the French and Spanish energy systems does not let Portugal enter the European energy market, the paper said.
Cybersecurity - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2025
World
Spain's Power Grid Operator Rules Out Cyberattack as Cause of Blackout
29 April, 13:30 GMT
A large-scale power outage occurred on April 28 across almost the entire territory of Spain at 12:30 (10:30 GMT). The failure also affected Portugal, France and Andorra. Due to the blackout, all rail services had to be stopped. It also affected public transport in cities where traffic lights did not work. Queues formed in supermarkets, and people had to be rescued from stuck elevators. All nuclear power plants in the country were safely shut down. The cause of the blackout is being investigated.
