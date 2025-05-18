https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/portugal-to-appeal-to-eu-commission-to-pressure-france-over-power-supplies--reports-1122075719.html

Portugal to Appeal to EU Commission to Pressure France Over Power Supplies — Reports

Portugal to Appeal to EU Commission to Pressure France Over Power Supplies — Reports

Sputnik International

Portugal will appeal to the European Commission with an aim to put pressure on France over its insufficient energy supplies to Spain, due to which the country experienced a large-scale blackout in April, The Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing Portuguese Energy Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho.

2025-05-18T09:31+0000

2025-05-18T09:31+0000

2025-05-18T09:31+0000

world

europe

gilberto carvalho

portugal

france

spain

european commission

electricity grid

electricity supplies

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102008979_0:203:2921:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_c328ce707b1418e204b06e724847fbf0.jpg

The delays in power supplies reportedly left the Iberian peninsula vulnerable. In Carvalho's opinion, insufficient connection of the French and Spanish energy systems does not let Portugal enter the European energy market, the paper said. A large-scale power outage occurred on April 28 across almost the entire territory of Spain at 12:30 (10:30 GMT). The failure also affected Portugal, France and Andorra. Due to the blackout, all rail services had to be stopped. It also affected public transport in cities where traffic lights did not work. Queues formed in supermarkets, and people had to be rescued from stuck elevators. All nuclear power plants in the country were safely shut down. The cause of the blackout is being investigated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/spains-power-grid-operator-rules-out-cyberattack-as-cause-of-blackout-1121953353.html

portugal

france

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu commission, energy supplies, large-scale blackout