Russian Forces Liberate Bogatyr Settlement in DPR - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Bogatyr in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2025-05-18T11:40+0000

2025-05-18T11:40+0000

2025-05-18T11:40+0000

"As a result of active and decisive actions of units of the Vostok group of troops, the settlement of Bogatyr in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian Defense Ministry added that the liberation of Bogatyr has inflicted a serious blow to the Ukrainian forces' defense in the South Donetsk area.The Russian armed forces' actions disrupted the Ukrainian armed forces' plans to halt the advance of Battlegroup Vostok in this part of the front, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers and one Italian-made Puma armored fighting vehicle, while Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 240 Ukrainian troops, three infantry fighting vehicles, a UK-made AS-90 armored self-propelled artillery weapon, two electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots, the ministry added.Kiev lost over 175 military personnel in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, while Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated over 160 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said.Meanwhile, Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated over 50 Ukrainian troops, as well as one US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, four motor vehicles and one US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot, the ministry's statement said.The Russian aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery have attacked the airfield infrastructure of the Ukrainian armed forces, depots housing drones, ammunition and fuel. Russian air defense systems also destroyed seven JDAM aerial bombs and 75 fixed-wing drones, the ministry said.Along with that, from 9:30 to 11:00 Moscow time (6:30-8:00 GMT) on Sunday air defense systems destroyed three Ukrainian UAVs of aircraft type over the Crimean peninsula, the ministry added.

