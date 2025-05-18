https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/two-people-killed-in-mexican-ships-collision-with-bridge-in-new-york---reports-1122074910.html

Two People Killed in Mexican Ship's Collision With Bridge in New York - Reports

Two people were killed as a result of a collision between a Mexican sailing ship and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the New York Post reported, citing authorities.

The police have said that a technical fault could become the reason for the collision. Meanwhile, the ship has been towed off from the collision site, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has expressed her condolences over the tragedy. Sheinbaum added that representatives of the Mexican Navy in cooperation with the local authorities are proving support to the injured. The sailing ship of the Mexican fleet with more than 200 people on board crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York overnight. According to the city's mayor Eric Adams, at least 19 of the 277 crew members were injured in the incident, four of them seriously.City authorities said that the bridge had not been damaged in the collision.

