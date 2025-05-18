International
Two People Killed in Mexican Ship's Collision With Bridge in New York - Reports
Two People Killed in Mexican Ship's Collision With Bridge in New York - Reports
Sputnik International
Two people were killed as a result of a collision between a Mexican sailing ship and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the New York Post reported, citing authorities.
The police have said that a technical fault could become the reason for the collision. Meanwhile, the ship has been towed off from the collision site, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has expressed her condolences over the tragedy. Sheinbaum added that representatives of the Mexican Navy in cooperation with the local authorities are proving support to the injured. The sailing ship of the Mexican fleet with more than 200 people on board crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York overnight. According to the city's mayor Eric Adams, at least 19 of the 277 crew members were injured in the incident, four of them seriously.City authorities said that the bridge had not been damaged in the collision.
mexican sailing ship, brooklyn bridge in new york, two people killed
mexican sailing ship, brooklyn bridge in new york, two people killed

Two People Killed in Mexican Ship's Collision With Bridge in New York - Reports

07:14 GMT 18.05.2025 (Updated: 07:39 GMT 18.05.2025)
The Brooklyn Bridge passes over the carousel at Brooklyn Bridge Park and spans the East River with the New York skyline in the background.
The Brooklyn Bridge passes over the carousel at Brooklyn Bridge Park and spans the East River with the New York skyline in the background. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Nikhinson
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people were killed as a result of a collision between a Mexican sailing ship and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the New York Post reported, citing authorities.
The police have said that a technical fault could become the reason for the collision. Meanwhile, the ship has been towed off from the collision site, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has expressed her condolences over the tragedy.
"We are really sorry about the deaths of two crew members of the Escuela Cuauhtemoc ship who became victims of the accident in the New York port. We would like to show our solidarity and support for their family members," Sheinbaum said on X.
Sheinbaum added that representatives of the Mexican Navy in cooperation with the local authorities are proving support to the injured.
The sailing ship of the Mexican fleet with more than 200 people on board crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York overnight. According to the city's mayor Eric Adams, at least 19 of the 277 crew members were injured in the incident, four of them seriously.
City authorities said that the bridge had not been damaged in the collision.
