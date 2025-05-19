International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/bucharest-mayor-wins-romanian-presidential-election-with-536-of-vote-1122080755.html
Bucharest Mayor Wins Romanian Presidential Election With 53.6% of Vote
Bucharest Mayor Wins Romanian Presidential Election With 53.6% of Vote
Sputnik International
Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan is leading in the Romanian presidential runoff with 53.6%, while the leader of the opposition AUR party, George Simion, has 46.4% of the votes, according to the country's central electoral bureau after counting 100% of the votes.
2025-05-19T03:18+0000
2025-05-19T04:08+0000
world
romania
presidential election
bucharest
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/13/1122080597_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_98570948629ac3d9f5356c84f64cf027.jpg
The leader of the opposition nationalist party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion admitted defeat in the Romanian presidential election and congratulated his rival, Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan.The first round took place on May 4, with Simion (41%) and Dan (21%) receiving the most votes. Romania's 2025 presidential election comes amid a political crisis caused by the annulment of the results of the first round held in 2024, when independent candidate Calin Georgescu won but the vote was overturned due to alleged interference in the election process via social media. The decision sparked protests in the country and accusations that the Romanian government is suppressing the opposition, including from the US administration.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/western-european-country-asks-telegram-to-silence-conservatives-in-romania-1122079123.html
romania
bucharest
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/13/1122080597_231:0:2962:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60f66b66b85753cc299b6872de6b6b6c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
romania election, romania president, romania election result, nicusor dan, george simion defeat,
romania election, romania president, romania election result, nicusor dan, george simion defeat,

Bucharest Mayor Wins Romanian Presidential Election With 53.6% of Vote

03:18 GMT 19.05.2025 (Updated: 04:08 GMT 19.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Andreea AlexandruNicusor Dan
Nicusor Dan - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2025
© AP Photo / Andreea Alexandru
Subscribe
Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan is leading in the Romanian presidential runoff with 53.6%, while the leader of the opposition Alliance for the Unification of Romanians (AUR) party, George Simion, has 46.4% of the votes, according to the country's central electoral bureau after counting 100% of the votes.
The leader of the opposition nationalist party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion admitted defeat in the Romanian presidential election and congratulated his rival, Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan.
The first round took place on May 4, with Simion (41%) and Dan (21%) receiving the most votes.
The website of the Telegram messaging app is seen on a notebook screen in Munich, Germany, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2025
World
Western European Country Asks Telegram to 'Silence' Conservatives in Romania
Yesterday, 15:08 GMT
Romania's 2025 presidential election comes amid a political crisis caused by the annulment of the results of the first round held in 2024, when independent candidate Calin Georgescu won but the vote was overturned due to alleged interference in the election process via social media. The decision sparked protests in the country and accusations that the Romanian government is suppressing the opposition, including from the US administration.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала