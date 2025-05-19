https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/bucharest-mayor-wins-romanian-presidential-election-with-536-of-vote-1122080755.html
Bucharest Mayor Wins Romanian Presidential Election With 53.6% of Vote
Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan is leading in the Romanian presidential runoff with 53.6%, while the leader of the opposition AUR party, George Simion, has 46.4% of the votes, according to the country's central electoral bureau after counting 100% of the votes.
The leader of the opposition nationalist party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion admitted defeat in the Romanian presidential election and congratulated his rival, Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan.The first round took place on May 4, with Simion (41%) and Dan (21%) receiving the most votes. Romania's 2025 presidential election comes amid a political crisis caused by the annulment of the results of the first round held in 2024, when independent candidate Calin Georgescu won but the vote was overturned due to alleged interference in the election process via social media. The decision sparked protests in the country and accusations that the Romanian government is suppressing the opposition, including from the US administration.
Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan is leading in the Romanian presidential runoff with 53.6%, while the leader of the opposition Alliance for the Unification of Romanians (AUR) party, George Simion, has 46.4% of the votes, according to the country's central electoral bureau after counting 100% of the votes.
The leader of the opposition nationalist party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion admitted defeat in the Romanian presidential election and congratulated his rival, Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan.
The first round took place on May 4, with Simion (41%) and Dan (21%) receiving the most votes.
Romania's 2025 presidential election comes amid a political crisis caused by the annulment of the results of the first round held in 2024, when independent candidate Calin Georgescu won but the vote was overturned due to alleged interference in the election process via social media. The decision sparked protests in the country and accusations that the Romanian government is suppressing the opposition, including from the US administration.