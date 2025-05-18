https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/western-european-country-asks-telegram-to-silence-conservatives-in-romania-1122079123.html

Western European Country Asks Telegram to 'Silence' Conservatives in Romania

Western European Country Asks Telegram to 'Silence' Conservatives in Romania

Sputnik International

A Western European country has asked Telegram to "silence" conservatives in Romania ahead of the presidential election run-off, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Sunday.

2025-05-18T15:08+0000

2025-05-18T15:08+0000

2025-05-18T15:08+0000

world

pavel durov

romania

bucharest

telegram

elections

election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1c/1119934222_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_90a3a3c764075f7468e8c7548794d723.jpg

"A Western European government (guess which [an icon of baguette]) approached Telegram, asking us to silence conservative voices in Romania ahead of today's presidential elections. I flatly refused," Durov wrote on his Telegram channel. He added that Telegram would not limit the freedom of Romanian users or block their political channels. The presidential election run-off is taking place in Romania on Sunday. The leader of the opposition hard-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians, George Simion, who won the first round with 41% of the vote, is facing Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, an independent candidate who came in second with 21%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/a-new-face-in-romanias-presidential-race-meet-george-simion-1121983990.html

romania

bucharest

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

western european country, telegram, telegram founder pavel durov, conservatives in romania