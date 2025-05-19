https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/china-backs-peace-efforts-for-ukraine-1122084021.html
China Backs Peace Efforts for Ukraine
China Backs Peace Efforts for Ukraine
Sputnik International
China welcomes the resumption of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, this is the result of joint efforts of the international community, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
2025-05-19T12:38+0000
2025-05-19T12:38+0000
2025-05-19T12:38+0000
world
china
ukraine
russia
chinese foreign ministry
talks
peace talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106909/23/1069092378_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_34e3c4b3883ec81c2c02face45dacc41.jpg
Official statement from Chinese Foreign Ministry:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/russia-ukraine-talks-in-istanbul---and-its-not-about-whos-tougher-1122066609.html
china
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106909/23/1069092378_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_4082e7902e5a6116a139ceadbc3e8b9c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china welcomes the resumption, russia and ukraine, chinese foreign ministry
china welcomes the resumption, russia and ukraine, chinese foreign ministry
China Backs Peace Efforts for Ukraine
China’s Foreign Ministry has expressed support for the restart of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Official statement from Chinese Foreign Ministry:
China will continue to support all efforts conducive to peace in Ukraine
China welcomes the resumption of direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations
– this is the result of the international community’s joint efforts