Putin-Trump Phone Call Has Started - Report
China Backs Peace Efforts for Ukraine
China welcomes the resumption of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, this is the result of joint efforts of the international community, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
2025-05-19T12:38+0000
2025-05-19T12:38+0000
Official statement from Chinese Foreign Ministry:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/russia-ukraine-talks-in-istanbul---and-its-not-about-whos-tougher-1122066609.html
12:38 GMT 19.05.2025
China’s Foreign Ministry has expressed support for the restart of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Official statement from Chinese Foreign Ministry:
China will continue to support all efforts conducive to peace in Ukraine
China welcomes the resumption of direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations – this is the result of the international community’s joint efforts
Istanbul talks - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2025
Analysis
Direct Russia-Ukraine Talks Mark Key Step Toward Negotiated Peace - Analyst
16 May, 15:21 GMT
