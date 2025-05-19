https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/china-backs-peace-efforts-for-ukraine-1122084021.html

China Backs Peace Efforts for Ukraine

China welcomes the resumption of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, this is the result of joint efforts of the international community, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Official statement from Chinese Foreign Ministry:

