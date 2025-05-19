International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/europes-self-inflicted-gas-crunch-output-tanks-as-consumption-climbs---1122081318.html
Europe’s Self-Inflicted Gas Crunch: Output Tanks as Consumption Climbs
Europe’s Self-Inflicted Gas Crunch: Output Tanks as Consumption Climbs
Sputnik International
Gas production has dropped the LOWEST since 2021, according to a monthly Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) report.
2025-05-19T06:05+0000
2025-05-19T06:05+0000
economy
gas exporting countries forum (gecf)
gas
russian gas
norway
europe
gas production
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082960998_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_a39806330c8471ccfb18b57b19d8459c.jpg
Gas production in Europe has dropped to the lowest level since 2021, according to a monthly Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) report. The numbers dropped 8% year-on-year in Q1 2025, down to 47.7 billion cubic meters. Meanwhile, gas consumption in Europe surged 9% year-on-year in Q1 to 134.8 billion cubic meters, reaching 160.6 billion cubic meters from January to April — up 6% from last year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250508/us-and-russia-discuss-potential-role-in-restoring-russian-gas-sales-to-europe-1122009317.html
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082960998_168:0:2833:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_a5be397b1ca2d6229a6608acd0957b11.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gas production falls in europe, russian gas, why is europe rejecting cheap and reliable russian gas, europe's self-inflicted gas problems, europe's gas shortage, europe's gas crunch
gas production falls in europe, russian gas, why is europe rejecting cheap and reliable russian gas, europe's self-inflicted gas problems, europe's gas shortage, europe's gas crunch

Europe’s Self-Inflicted Gas Crunch: Output Tanks as Consumption Climbs

06:05 GMT 19.05.2025
© Sputnik / Eugal press service / Go to the mediabankIn this handout photo released by the press-service of Eugal, a view shows the Eugal pipeline, in Germany. The Eugal pipeline, which will receive gas from Nord Stream 2 in the future, has reached full pumping capacity, and the second line of the pipeline has been introduced. European gas pipeline link (EUGAL) is a 480km-long natural gas transport network being developed in order to strengthen the supply of natural gas to Germany and Europe.
In this handout photo released by the press-service of Eugal, a view shows the Eugal pipeline, in Germany. The Eugal pipeline, which will receive gas from Nord Stream 2 in the future, has reached full pumping capacity, and the second line of the pipeline has been introduced. European gas pipeline link (EUGAL) is a 480km-long natural gas transport network being developed in order to strengthen the supply of natural gas to Germany and Europe. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2025
© Sputnik / Eugal press service
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
In March 2025, EU countries purchased Russian pipeline gas for 380 million dollars, the lowest amount since 1999.
Gas production in Europe has dropped to the lowest level since 2021, according to a monthly Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) report.
The numbers dropped 8% year-on-year in Q1 2025, down to 47.7 billion cubic meters.
© Photo : Gas Exporting Countries ForumScreenshot of chart from the GECF Monthly Gas Market Report (MGMR) for May 2025.
Screenshot of chart from the GECF Monthly Gas Market Report (MGMR) for May 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2025
Screenshot of chart from the GECF Monthly Gas Market Report (MGMR) for May 2025.
© Photo : Gas Exporting Countries Forum
March alone saw a 4% production decline compared to the same month last year, totaling 16.3 billion cubic meters – a fifth consecutive month of month of falling output.
Norway, Europe’s biggest gas producer (supplying two-thirds of the continent’s gas), led the decline with a 7% drop to 31.5 billion cubic meters.
The UK’s production fell 5% to 8.3 billion cubic meters due to maintenance at the Bacton Gas Terminal.
The Netherlands tanked hard with a 25% plunge to 2.4 billion cubic meters — thanks to depleted fields and zero investment in new projects.
© Photo : Gas Exporting Countries ForumScreenshot of chart from the GECF Monthly Gas Market Report (MGMR) for May 2025.
Screenshot of chart from the GECF Monthly Gas Market Report (MGMR) for May 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2025
Screenshot of chart from the GECF Monthly Gas Market Report (MGMR) for May 2025.
© Photo : Gas Exporting Countries Forum
Meanwhile, gas consumption in Europe surged 9% year-on-year in Q1 to 134.8 billion cubic meters, reaching 160.6 billion cubic meters from January to April — up 6% from last year.
Gas wells of Gazprom on the Kovykta gas field. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2025
World
US and Russia Discuss Potential Role in Restoring Russian Gas Sales to Europe
8 May, 14:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала