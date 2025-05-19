https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/europes-self-inflicted-gas-crunch-output-tanks-as-consumption-climbs---1122081318.html

Europe’s Self-Inflicted Gas Crunch: Output Tanks as Consumption Climbs

Gas production has dropped the LOWEST since 2021, according to a monthly Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) report.

Gas production in Europe has dropped to the lowest level since 2021, according to a monthly Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) report. The numbers dropped 8% year-on-year in Q1 2025, down to 47.7 billion cubic meters. Meanwhile, gas consumption in Europe surged 9% year-on-year in Q1 to 134.8 billion cubic meters, reaching 160.6 billion cubic meters from January to April — up 6% from last year.

