Europe’s Self-Inflicted Gas Crunch: Output Tanks as Consumption Climbs
In March 2025, EU countries purchased Russian pipeline gas for 380 million dollars, the lowest amount since 1999.
Gas production in Europe has dropped to the lowest level since 2021, according to a monthly Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) report.
The numbers dropped 8% year-on-year in Q1 2025, down to 47.7 billion cubic meters.
March alone saw a 4% production decline compared to the same month last year, totaling 16.3 billion cubic meters – a fifth consecutive month of month of falling output.
Norway, Europe’s biggest gas producer (supplying two-thirds of the continent’s gas), led the decline with a 7% drop to 31.5 billion cubic meters.
The UK’s production fell 5% to 8.3 billion cubic meters due to maintenance at the Bacton Gas Terminal.
The Netherlands tanked hard with a 25% plunge to 2.4 billion cubic meters — thanks to depleted fields and zero investment in new projects.
Meanwhile, gas consumption in Europe surged 9% year-on-year in Q1 to 134.8 billion cubic meters, reaching 160.6 billion cubic meters from January to April — up 6% from last year.