Putin-Trump Phone Call Has Started - Report
- Sputnik International, 1920
Iran Stands Firm: No Surrender to US, Uranium Enrichment Continues
The deal between Iran and the United States will not take place if Washington continues to insist on a complete halt to uranium enrichment, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.
2025-05-19T12:23+0000
2025-05-19T12:23+0000
"If the US is pursuing the goal of stopping Iran's uranium enrichment, then the work will not go ahead. We will not back down on the enrichment issue," Takht-Ravanchi was quoted as saying by the Mizan news agency.The first and third rounds of indirect US-Iran talks were held in Muscat on April 12 and 26, while the second was held in Rome on April 19. The talks began after Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in early March, offering both a new agreement on the Islamic republic's nuclear program and threatening him with military force if diplomatic efforts failed. Iran rejected direct talks but agreed to an indirect dialogue.Iran signed a nuclear deal with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the US, and Germany, as well as the European Union, in 2015. It committed Tehran to scaling back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The US withdrew from the deal in 2018 during Trump's first term and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, leading to the collapse of the deal. In response, Iran announced that it would reduce its commitments, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research and the level of uranium enrichment.
12:23 GMT 19.05.2025
"If the US is pursuing the goal of stopping Iran's uranium enrichment, then the work will not go ahead. We will not back down on the enrichment issue," Takht-Ravanchi was quoted as saying by the Mizan news agency.
The first and third rounds of indirect US-Iran talks were held in Muscat on April 12 and 26, while the second was held in Rome on April 19. The talks began after Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in early March, offering both a new agreement on the Islamic republic's nuclear program and threatening him with military force if diplomatic efforts failed. Iran rejected direct talks but agreed to an indirect dialogue.
Iran signed a nuclear deal with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the US, and Germany, as well as the European Union, in 2015. It committed Tehran to scaling back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The US withdrew from the deal in 2018 during Trump's first term and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, leading to the collapse of the deal. In response, Iran announced that it would reduce its commitments, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research and the level of uranium enrichment.
