https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/nato-armor-not-built-for-todays-warfare-russia-dissects-seized-german-leopard-tank-1122081182.html

NATO Armor Not Built For Today’s Warfare: Russia Dissects Seized German Leopard Tank

NATO Armor Not Built For Today’s Warfare: Russia Dissects Seized German Leopard Tank

Sputnik International

Rostec specialists have taken a close look at a German Leopard 2A6 tank donated to Ukraine by its Western handlers, uncovering some less-than-flattering truths about it.

2025-05-19T05:05+0000

2025-05-19T05:05+0000

2025-05-19T05:05+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

military & intelligence

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118156823_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_18a1386fcbef0eb74762627e42fae4f0.jpg

Rostec specialists have taken a close look at a German Leopard 2A6 tank donated to Ukraine by its Western handlers, uncovering some less-than-flattering truths about it. Here’s what the Russian defense conglomerate’s experts found under the hood: Armor thickness and composition leave much to be desired under modern battlefield stress. Internal layout raises questions about crew survivability and system integrity. Overall survivability falls short when the tank is hit from multiple angles – especially by drones armed with shaped-charge warheads or next-gen anti-tank missiles. In short, the Leopard 2A6 seems tailored for yesterday’s wars, not today’s combat zones. Leopard 2 is the main battle tank of the German Army. The vehicle is equipped with a radiation, chemical, and biological protection system, as well as automatic fire suppression systems. The tank is armed with a 120mm smoothbore Rheinmetall RH-M-120 gun and can carry 42 rounds for its main armament. Additional weapons include two machine guns, one of which is coaxial with the main gun, and the other is an anti-aircraft gun mounted on top of the turret.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250207/watch-russian-soldiers-obliterate-ukrainian-leopard-battle-tank-with-drone-salvo--1121545274.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

rostec specialists have taken a close look at a german leopard 2a6 tank donated to ukraine by its western handlers, uncovering some less-than-flattering truths about it.