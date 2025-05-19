International
Netanyahu Approves Resumption of Gaza Aid
Netanyahu Approves Resumption of Gaza Aid
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the immediate resumption of “basic” humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, ending monthslong blockade.
According to a statement issued by the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, the blockade has been lifted because "the development of a hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip would endanger the continued operation to defeat Hamas."The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's executive director, Jake Wood, said the resumption "marks an important interim step", until the new aid mechanism is in place.
03:37 GMT 19.05.2025 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 19.05.2025)
Activists stand in front of trucks carrying humanitarian aid as they try to stop them from entering the Gaza Strip in an area near the Kerem Shalom border crossing, southern Israel, Thursday, May 9, 2024.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the immediate resumption of “basic” humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, ending monthslong blockade.
According to a statement issued by the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, the blockade has been lifted because "the development of a hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip would endanger the continued operation to defeat Hamas."
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's executive director, Jake Wood, said the resumption "marks an important interim step", until the new aid mechanism is in place.
