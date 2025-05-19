https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/putin-trump-phone-call-details-anytime-soon-1122086966.html

Putin-Trump Phone Call Has Started - Report

Russian President Putin and US President Trump are holding a phone conversation following the first round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul on May 16.

The phone conversation between Putin and Trump has started, Reuters reported, citing the White House officials. The two leaders last spoke on March 18, engaging in a two-hour conversation—the longest between them to date. During this call, they agreed to a 30-day halt in strikes targeting energy infrastructure in both Russia and Ukraine.Peskov added that the telephone conversation represented another step toward a potential in-person meeting between the two presidents, emphasizing that such a meeting would need to be properly prepared.Prior to this, Putin and Trump had a 90-minute phone call on February 12, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine.The US leader called for an immediate end to the hostilities and a peaceful resolution to the crisis.Trump said he and Putin agreed on the necessity of stopping the conflict in Ukraine.During their conversation, the Russian president emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine.

