https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/trump-wants-to-meet-with-putin-as-soon-as-feasible---rubio-1122074484.html

Trump Wants to Meet With Putin as Soon as Feasible - Rubio

Trump Wants to Meet With Putin as Soon as Feasible - Rubio

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump wants to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as feasible, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday.

2025-05-18T03:21+0000

2025-05-18T03:21+0000

2025-05-18T04:32+0000

world

us-russia relations

marco rubio

donald trump

vladimir putin

us secretary of state

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082032733_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b1305ce1cf88c58d651a8b0ad36985fb.jpg

Earlier on Saturday, Trump said that he was planning to hold a phone conversation with Putin on May 19 to discuss the Ukraine conflict. They are currently deciding on a location and date for the meeting."The president has made that offer already publicly. The mechanics of setting that kind of meeting up would require a little bit of work, so I cannot say that is being planned as we speak in terms of picking a site and a date. But the president wants to do it. He wants to do it as soon as feasible. I think the Russian side has also expressed a willingness to do it, and so now it is just a question of bringing them, bringing everyone together and figuring out where and when that meeting will happen and what it will be about," Rubio told the CBS broadcaster's Face the Nation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/what-could-hold-up-real-progress-in-russia-ukraine-peace-talks-in-istanbul-1122073709.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin-trump meeting, us-russia summit, us-russia meeting, russia-ukraine peace talks, trump-putin meeting