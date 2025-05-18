https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/trump-wants-to-meet-with-putin-as-soon-as-feasible---rubio-1122074484.html
Trump Wants to Meet With Putin as Soon as Feasible - Rubio
US President Donald Trump wants to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as feasible, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday.
Earlier on Saturday, Trump said that he was planning to hold a phone conversation with Putin on May 19 to discuss the Ukraine conflict. They are currently deciding on a location and date for the meeting."The president has made that offer already publicly. The mechanics of setting that kind of meeting up would require a little bit of work, so I cannot say that is being planned as we speak in terms of picking a site and a date. But the president wants to do it. He wants to do it as soon as feasible. I think the Russian side has also expressed a willingness to do it, and so now it is just a question of bringing them, bringing everyone together and figuring out where and when that meeting will happen and what it will be about," Rubio told the CBS broadcaster's Face the Nation.
