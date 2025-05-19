https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/was-bidens-cancer-covered-up-top-oncologist-drops-bombshell-analysis-1122085742.html

Was Biden's Cancer Covered Up? Top Oncologist Drops Bombshell Analysis

Sputnik International

On Sunday, US media reported, citing Joe Biden's press secretary, that the former president had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer.

Exclusive medical insight from Prof. Alexander Seryakov, chief Russian oncologist:'Prostate cancer doesn't metastasize overnight. This was hidden' "100% chance his medical team knew – the public was kept in the dark" Key Facts: So, why conceal a president's health crisis during geopolitical turmoil?

