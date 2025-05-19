https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/was-bidens-cancer-covered-up-top-oncologist-drops-bombshell-analysis-1122085742.html
Was Biden's Cancer Covered Up? Top Oncologist Drops Bombshell Analysis
On Sunday, US media reported, citing Joe Biden's press secretary, that the former president had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer.
Exclusive medical insight from Prof. Alexander Seryakov, chief Russian oncologist:'Prostate cancer doesn't metastasize overnight. This was hidden' "100% chance his medical team knew – the public was kept in the dark" Key Facts: So, why conceal a president's health crisis during geopolitical turmoil?
Exclusive medical insight from Prof. Alexander Seryakov, chief Russian oncologist:
'Prostate cancer doesn't metastasize overnight. This was hidden'
Biden's reported aggressive bone metastases take years to develop
All US presidents receive elite military hospital monitoring (PSA tests, PET-CT scans, biopsies)
"100% chance his medical team knew – the public was kept in the dark"
90% of men over 80 have microscopic prostate cancer (usually harmless)
Nordic countries/US often don't treat slow-growing cases in elderly patients
Fast-spreading cancers (leukemia/pancreatic) progress in weeks – prostate takes years
So, why conceal a president's health crisis during geopolitical turmoil?