EU Forks Out $169 Bln for War Chest
EU Forks Out $169 Bln for War Chest
The EU has greenlit a new $169 billion defense fund to bankroll ammo, drones, and critical infrastructure, Bloomberg reported.
Besides the $169 billion program, looser fiscal rules could unleash up to $904 billion in more military spending. Such loans would go to finance what Europe "lacks," like:
Svetlana Ekimenko
EU Forks Out $169 Bln for War Chest

06:36 GMT 20.05.2025
© AP Photo / Sergei GritsFrench soldiers fire a French-made CAESAR self-propelled howitzer during the Spring Storm 2023 military drills.
Svetlana Ekimenko
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the new program a “once-in-a-generation moment’ after previously saying that the EU faces defense investment needs of approximately $565 billion over the next decade.
The EU has greenlit a new $169 billion defense fund to bankroll ammo, drones, and critical infrastructure, Bloomberg reported.
Financed through joint borrowing, it will give loans to EU members and countries such as Ukraine to boost the arms industry.
The hiked spending is pitched as a response to Donald Trump’s scale-back of US defense in Europe.
Besides the $169 billion program, looser fiscal rules could unleash up to $904 billion in more military spending.
Such loans would go to finance what Europe “lacks,” like:
missiles
missile defense systems
ground capabilities
A view of Leopard 2 tanks at a production line. February 2024 file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2025
Analysis
Rheinmetall's War Profiteering in Ukraine May Culminate in Pinpoint Strikes on Its Factories
Yesterday, 18:31 GMT
