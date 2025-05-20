https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/pentagon-chief-orders-in-depth-review-of-afghanistan-pullout-dumpster-fire-1122099061.html
Pentagon Chief Orders In-Depth Review of Afghanistan Pullout Dumpster Fire
The August 2021 US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, carried out by the Biden administration, took place as NATO-trained Afghan security forces melted away, the government collapsed and the president fled with suitcases full of cash as the Taliban took over all of the country’s major cities in ten days.
2025-05-20T18:27+0000
2025-05-20T18:27+0000
2025-05-20T18:27+0000
“Over the last three months, the Department has been engaged in a review of this catastrophic event in our military’s history. I have concluded that we need to conduct a comprehensive review to ensure that accountability for this event is met and that the complete picture is provided to the American people,” Department of Defense secretary Pete Hegseth wrote in a memorandum published Tuesday.The review will sift through previous findings and testimony and analyze the circumstances leading to “one of America’s darkest and deadliest international moments,” according to Hegseth.
“Over the last three months, the Department has been engaged in a review of this catastrophic event in our military’s history. I have concluded that we need to conduct a comprehensive review to ensure that accountability for this event is met and that the complete picture is provided to the American people,” Department of Defense secretary Pete Hegseth wrote in a memorandum
published Tuesday.
The review will sift through previous findings and testimony and analyze the circumstances leading to “one of America’s darkest and deadliest international moments,” according to Hegseth.