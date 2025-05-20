https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/russia-north-korea-to-exchange-high-level-delegations-in-2025---ambassador-1122092985.html
Russia, North Korea to Exchange High-Level Delegations in 2025 - Ambassador
Russia and North Korea will exchange high-level delegations by the end of 2025, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said.
"I think that by the end of the year we will exchange several more high-level delegations, including on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Korea (August 15) and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (October 10)," Matsegora said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper. The active delegation exchange will continue along parliamentary and foreign ministry lines, he added.
"I think that by the end of the year we will exchange several more high-level delegations, including on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Korea (August 15) and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (October 10)," Matsegora said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.
The active delegation exchange will continue along parliamentary and foreign ministry lines, he added.