International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/russia-north-korea-to-exchange-high-level-delegations-in-2025---ambassador-1122092985.html
Russia, North Korea to Exchange High-Level Delegations in 2025 - Ambassador
Russia, North Korea to Exchange High-Level Delegations in 2025 - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russia and North Korea will exchange high-level delegations by the end of 2025, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said.
2025-05-20T03:59+0000
2025-05-20T04:13+0000
world
russia
north korea
vladimir putin
kim jong un
workers' party of korea (wpk)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119079264_0:0:3022:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_e59441b65dd944bb5be70bbe59982c45.jpg
"I think that by the end of the year we will exchange several more high-level delegations, including on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Korea (August 15) and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (October 10)," Matsegora said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper. The active delegation exchange will continue along parliamentary and foreign ministry lines, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/after-kursk-whats-next-for-russia-north-korea-alliance-1121947782.html
russia
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119079264_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a2532de2fc37944d48fcca4c11b6a2c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-north korea relations, russia-dprk relations, russia-north korea alliance,
russia-north korea relations, russia-dprk relations, russia-north korea alliance,

Russia, North Korea to Exchange High-Level Delegations in 2025 - Ambassador

03:59 GMT 20.05.2025 (Updated: 04:13 GMT 20.05.2025)
© Sputnik / POOL/ Gavriil Grigorov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at a residence in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at a residence in Pyongyang, North Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2025
© Sputnik / POOL/ Gavriil Grigorov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia and North Korea will exchange high-level delegations by the end of 2025, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said.
"I think that by the end of the year we will exchange several more high-level delegations, including on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Korea (August 15) and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (October 10)," Matsegora said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2025
World
After Kursk, What's Next for Russia-North Korea Alliance?
28 April, 14:08 GMT
The active delegation exchange will continue along parliamentary and foreign ministry lines, he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала