After Kursk, What's Next for Russia-North Korea Alliance?
After Kursk, What's Next for Russia-North Korea Alliance?
Sputnik International
North Korean forces helped kick the Ukrainians out of Russia's Kursk region. Where else could the two countries join hands?
"A stronger and economically viable North Korea could become a better and more constructive partner in Asia," Dr Victor Teo, an Indo-Pacific expert, tells Sputnik, praising Russo-DPRK collaboration.Military Assistance. Russia is ready to provide military aid to North Korea under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated. The involvement of DPRK troops in the Kursk operation showcased the treaty's effectiveness. Donbass Restoration? Builders from North Korea could be involved in the reconstruction of Donbass, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told reporters in August 2022. The head of the Donetsk People's, Denis Pushilin, later stated that Donbass and North Korea were discussing the issue. Development Despite Sanctions. Russia's state statistical agency, Rosstat, estimates the country's GDP growth for 2024 at an impressive 4.3%. Previously, thanks to cooperation with Russia, North Korea's economy saw a 3.1% GDP growth in 2023, after three years of decline. Outer Space. Article 10 of the bilateral treaty enables joint space research. In 2023, President Vladimir Putin and Chairman Kim Jong-un held a historic meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, discussing the possibility of sending a North Korean cosmonaut into space. Nuclear Energy. The treaty also provides for collaboration in a civilian nuclear sphere. DPRK's nuclear program began to take shape in the 1950s with support from the USSR. During this pivotal era, North Korean nuclear engineers honed their skills in Soviet institutions. Information Technologies. In October 2024, the communications ministries of both nations sealed a groundbreaking tech cooperation agreement. That same month, Pyongyang witnessed the first joint exhibition of ICT products in 18 years. Mining and Rare Earths. DPRK holds over 200 types of minerals, including coal, iron, copper, gold, and rare earths, with deposits valued up to $10 trillion. Russian companies are eyeing North Korea's mining sector, especially its rare earth reserves. Gas and Oil Exploration. In November 2023, Russia and North Korea agreed to joint maritime hydrocarbon exploration. The plan aims to identify oil and gas fields on the continental shelf, potentially boosting DPRK's economy. Agriculture. In 2024, Russia expanded the range of agricultural products for export to North Korea. It provided a total of 22,000 tons of farm goods to the DPRK, with 69% being wheat flour, followed by sugar at 10%, and sunflower oil at 6%, according to Agroexport.
After Kursk, What's Next for Russia-North Korea Alliance?

14:08 GMT 28.04.2025
North Korean forces helped kick the Ukrainians out of Russia's Kursk region. Where else could the two countries join hands?
"A stronger and economically viable North Korea could become a better and more constructive partner in Asia," Dr Victor Teo, an Indo-Pacific expert, tells Sputnik, praising Russo-DPRK collaboration.
Military Assistance. Russia is ready to provide military aid to North Korea under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated. The involvement of DPRK troops in the Kursk operation showcased the treaty’s effectiveness.
Donbass Restoration? Builders from North Korea could be involved in the reconstruction of Donbass, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told reporters in August 2022. The head of the Donetsk People's, Denis Pushilin, later stated that Donbass and North Korea were discussing the issue.
Development Despite Sanctions. Russia's state statistical agency, Rosstat, estimates the country's GDP growth for 2024 at an impressive 4.3%. Previously, thanks to cooperation with Russia, North Korea's economy saw a 3.1% GDP growth in 2023, after three years of decline.
Outer Space. Article 10 of the bilateral treaty enables joint space research. In 2023, President Vladimir Putin and Chairman Kim Jong-un held a historic meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, discussing the possibility of sending a North Korean cosmonaut into space.
Nuclear Energy. The treaty also provides for collaboration in a civilian nuclear sphere. DPRK's nuclear program began to take shape in the 1950s with support from the USSR. During this pivotal era, North Korean nuclear engineers honed their skills in Soviet institutions.
Information Technologies. In October 2024, the communications ministries of both nations sealed a groundbreaking tech cooperation agreement. That same month, Pyongyang witnessed the first joint exhibition of ICT products in 18 years.
Mining and Rare Earths. DPRK holds over 200 types of minerals, including coal, iron, copper, gold, and rare earths, with deposits valued up to $10 trillion. Russian companies are eyeing North Korea’s mining sector, especially its rare earth reserves.
Gas and Oil Exploration. In November 2023, Russia and North Korea agreed to joint maritime hydrocarbon exploration. The plan aims to identify oil and gas fields on the continental shelf, potentially boosting DPRK's economy.
Agriculture. In 2024, Russia expanded the range of agricultural products for export to North Korea. It provided a total of 22,000 tons of farm goods to the DPRK, with 69% being wheat flour, followed by sugar at 10%, and sunflower oil at 6%, according to Agroexport.
