US Mediation Efforts Are Effective - Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov shed light on today's phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.
The United States is not withdrawing from mediation on the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.Moscow and Kiev face difficult contacts to develop a single text of the memorandum on a peace treaty and ceasefire, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists."Drafts will be formulated by both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, these draft documents will be exchanged, and then difficult contacts will be made to develop a single text," Peskov said.There is no deadline for the preparation of a memorandum between Russia and Ukraine, and there cannot be one; in this matter, "the devil is in the details," Peskov added.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine.During a phone conversation, Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed the topic of continuing direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine, including at the highest level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."Of course, the topic of direct contact and the topic of continuing direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine was discussed," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the possible organization of a bilateral meeting between the Russian president and Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US mediation had been discussed during Putin and Trump's conversation.When asked whether a meeting at the highest level was discussed, Peskov answered in the affirmative."Of course," he said.
03:17 GMT 20.05.2025 (Updated: 03:54 GMT 20.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov shed light on today's phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.
The United States is not withdrawing from mediation on the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
"Of course, very effective mediation services have been provided, contact has been established. And now, in fact, direct contact is being carried out," he said.
Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin spokesman
Moscow and Kiev face difficult contacts to develop a single text of the memorandum on a peace treaty and ceasefire, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
"Drafts will be formulated by both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, these draft documents will be exchanged, and then difficult contacts will be made to develop a single text," Peskov said.
There is no deadline for the preparation of a memorandum between Russia and Ukraine, and there cannot be one; in this matter, "the devil is in the details," Peskov added.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine.
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk to participate in a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2025
Analysis
Putin and Trump Solidify Positions as the Real Power Brokers in Ukraine Peace Push
Yesterday, 19:25 GMT
During a phone conversation, Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed the topic of continuing direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine, including at the highest level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Of course, the topic of direct contact and the topic of continuing direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine was discussed," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the possible organization of a bilateral meeting between the Russian president and Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US mediation had been discussed during Putin and Trump's conversation.
When asked whether a meeting at the highest level was discussed, Peskov answered in the affirmative.
"Of course," he said.
