Putin and Trump Solidify Positions as the Real Power Brokers in Ukraine Peace Push
Dmitry Suslov, deputy director at Russia’s Higher School of Economics and the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, breaks down the key takeaways from Monday's potentially historic telephone conversation between the Russian and US presidents.
2025-05-19T19:25+0000
2025-05-19T19:25+0000
2025-05-19T19:28+0000
First and foremost, Suslov said, the US and Russia agreed that peace must be sought through direct bilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine — not an immediate ceasefire as demanded by Kiev and the Europeans.In effect, Trump essentially stepped back from his previous calls for an immediate ceasefire, and now backs negotiations aimed at a final peace agreement, with a possible ceasefire as part of the process. As for the demands by Kiev and its European patrons that Russia agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, Monday's talks confirmed that "this will not happen," Suslov said.Putin in his remarks after the talks announced plans for Russia and Ukraine to start drafting a memorandum outlining the peace deal and ceasefire terms — a step toward a comprehensive settlement, not just a freeze.Suslov found it notable that Trump's statement omitted any mention of “bone-crushing” anti-Russian sanctions threatened by the Europeans and his proxies at home.Essentially, Europe was once again sidelined and discredited, with Moscow and Washington taking the lead, the observer said.Another noteworthy point from Trump's statement, according to Suslov, was his position that the need to end the conflict is "even more important than a ceasefire.Trump also expressed a desire to normalize US-Russia ties with their “limitless potential” for cooperation — clearly rejecting Europe’s posture."This once again demonstrates Donald Trump's reluctance to introduce anti-Russian sanctions and somehow quarrel with Russia," Suslov said, emphasizing that the president appears fully aware "that if he introduces sanctions at this stage, he will cross out the prospects of settling the Ukrainian conflict, and the prospects of normalizing relations with Russia, and the United States will not be able to realize those 'limitless possibilities' which, according to Trump, are associated with Russian-American cooperation."Bottom Line, According to Suslov
2025
News
en_EN
Putin and Trump Solidify Positions as the Real Power Brokers in Ukraine Peace Push
19:25 GMT 19.05.2025 (Updated: 19:28 GMT 19.05.2025)
Dmitry Suslov, deputy director at Russia’s Higher School of Economics and the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, breaks down the key takeaways from Monday's potentially historic telephone conversation between the Russian and US presidents.
First and foremost, Suslov said, the US and Russia agreed that peace must be sought through direct bilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine — not an immediate ceasefire as demanded by Kiev and the Europeans.
"That is Russia's top priority, and the United States has agreed that this should be the main focus," the observer explained.
In effect, Trump essentially stepped back from his previous calls for an immediate ceasefire, and now backs negotiations aimed at a final peace agreement, with a possible ceasefire as part of the process. As for the demands by Kiev and its European patrons that Russia agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, Monday's talks confirmed that "this will not happen," Suslov said.
Putin in his remarks
after the talks announced plans for Russia and Ukraine to start drafting a memorandum outlining the peace deal and ceasefire terms — a step toward a comprehensive settlement, not just a freeze.
Suslov found it notable that Trump's statement
omitted any mention of “bone-crushing” anti-Russian sanctions threatened by the Europeans and his proxies at home.
Essentially, Europe was once again sidelined and discredited, with Moscow and Washington taking the lead, the observer said.
"The Europeans have once again found themselves out of the picture, once again disgraced and marginalized, given all their howling about the need for an immediate ceasefire, and demand that if Russia refuses, the United States should introduce tough sanctions on Russia."
Another noteworthy point from Trump's statement, according to Suslov, was his position that the need to end the conflict is "even more important than a ceasefire.
"This suggests Trump has accepted, at least to a large extent, the Russian position that it's necessary to work specifically on ending the war, not freezing it, on working on a final peace agreement, not a ceasefire as such."
Trump also expressed a desire to normalize US-Russia ties with their “limitless potential” for cooperation — clearly rejecting Europe’s posture.
"This once again demonstrates Donald Trump's reluctance to introduce anti-Russian sanctions and somehow quarrel with Russia," Suslov said, emphasizing that the president appears fully aware "that if he introduces sanctions at this stage, he will cross out the prospects of settling the Ukrainian conflict, and the prospects of normalizing relations with Russia, and the United States will not be able to realize those 'limitless possibilities' which, according to Trump, are associated with Russian-American cooperation."
Bottom Line, According to Suslov
"Putin and Trump are the only real decision-makers in this peace process. Europe is once again left out in the cold."