International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/us-sanctions-less-likely-than-ever---reports-1122092877.html
US Sanctions Less Likely than Ever - Reports
US Sanctions Less Likely than Ever - Reports
Sputnik International
Despite the expectation of "bone-crushing" sanctions, the US president praised his conversation with Vladimir Putin and the future business potential of US-Russia relations, The Times reported citing analysts.
2025-05-20T03:39+0000
2025-05-20T04:03+0000
world
russian economy under sanctions
sanctions
us sanctions
us-russia relations
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105417605_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3579edff06f8bdb825f2ceca071e1bcd.jpg
The phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Monday was informative and useful, as well as sincere and trusting, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov previously said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/putin-and-trump-prove-to-be-the-real-power-brokers-in-ukraine-peace-push-1122090979.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105417605_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1a31de5bfa141ee690041a2eb3e3e17.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
new sanctions against russia, us sanctions, sanctions on russia, putin-trump call results,
new sanctions against russia, us sanctions, sanctions on russia, putin-trump call results,

US Sanctions Less Likely than Ever - Reports

03:39 GMT 20.05.2025 (Updated: 04:03 GMT 20.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThe Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2025
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
Despite the expectation of "bone-crushing" sanctions, the US president praised his conversation with Vladimir Putin and the future business potential of US-Russia relations, The Times reported citing analysts.
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk to participate in a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2025
Analysis
Putin and Trump Solidify Positions as the Real Power Brokers in Ukraine Peace Push
Yesterday, 19:25 GMT
"After this call, the faint hope of US sanctions and a stiffening of Trump’s resolve appears less likely than ever," stated the paper's analysts.
The phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Monday was informative and useful, as well as sincere and trusting, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov previously said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала