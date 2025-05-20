https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/us-sanctions-less-likely-than-ever---reports-1122092877.html
US Sanctions Less Likely than Ever - Reports
US Sanctions Less Likely than Ever - Reports
Sputnik International
Despite the expectation of "bone-crushing" sanctions, the US president praised his conversation with Vladimir Putin and the future business potential of US-Russia relations, The Times reported citing analysts.
2025-05-20T03:39+0000
2025-05-20T03:39+0000
2025-05-20T04:03+0000
world
russian economy under sanctions
sanctions
us sanctions
us-russia relations
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105417605_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3579edff06f8bdb825f2ceca071e1bcd.jpg
The phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Monday was informative and useful, as well as sincere and trusting, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov previously said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/putin-and-trump-prove-to-be-the-real-power-brokers-in-ukraine-peace-push-1122090979.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105417605_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1a31de5bfa141ee690041a2eb3e3e17.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
new sanctions against russia, us sanctions, sanctions on russia, putin-trump call results,
new sanctions against russia, us sanctions, sanctions on russia, putin-trump call results,
US Sanctions Less Likely than Ever - Reports
03:39 GMT 20.05.2025 (Updated: 04:03 GMT 20.05.2025)
Despite the expectation of "bone-crushing" sanctions, the US president praised his conversation with Vladimir Putin and the future business potential of US-Russia relations, The Times reported citing analysts.
"After this call, the faint hope of US sanctions and a stiffening of Trump’s resolve appears less likely than ever," stated the paper's analysts.
The phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Monday was informative and useful, as well as sincere and trusting, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov previously said.