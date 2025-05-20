International
US Wants Peace, Some Europeans Want War - Rubio
US Wants Peace, Some Europeans Want War - Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that during his trip to Rome he had heard assessments that Europe wants war, while the United States wants peace.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that during his trip to Rome he had heard assessments that Europe wants war, while the United States wants peace."One of the cardinals I was meeting with, Mr. President, the day before the Papal Mass, said to me 'You know, it is very unusual for us, you know, we have an American president that wants peace, and some of the Europeans that are constantly talking about doing the war stuff.' So it's kind of the world upside down in their mind," Rubio said at the Kennedy Center Board dinner at the White House hosted by US President Donald Trump. Trump wants there to be no need for large spending on defense; the same money can be invested in economic development, Rubio added.
05:34 GMT 20.05.2025 (Updated: 06:01 GMT 20.05.2025)
During a phone conversation, Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed the topic of continuing direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine, including at the highest level.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that during his trip to Rome he had heard assessments that Europe wants war, while the United States wants peace.
"One of the cardinals I was meeting with, Mr. President, the day before the Papal Mass, said to me 'You know, it is very unusual for us, you know, we have an American president that wants peace, and some of the Europeans that are constantly talking about doing the war stuff.' So it's kind of the world upside down in their mind," Rubio said at the Kennedy Center Board dinner at the White House hosted by US President Donald Trump.
Trump wants there to be no need for large spending on defense; the same money can be invested in economic development, Rubio added.
