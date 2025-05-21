https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/canada-in-talks-with-us-to-join-golden-dome-missile-defense-system-1122100549.html
Canada in Talks With US to Join Golden Dome Missile Defense System
Canada in Talks With US to Join Golden Dome Missile Defense System
Sputnik International
The negotiations are part of “wide-ranging” Canada-US discussions to develop security and economic partnership, CTV News reports.
2025-05-21T09:26+0000
2025-05-21T09:26+0000
2025-05-21T09:32+0000
world
donald trump
canada
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122100391_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_1260469984945cf1209da401a6929383.jpg
The negotiations are part of “wide-ranging” Canada-US discussions to develop security and economic partnership, CTV News reports. This comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that Canada wants to be involved in the $175 billion Golden Dome project, which he said would be “fully operational” before January 2029. Since his re-election, Trump has repeatedly made it clear he wants to see Canada become the "51st state" of America, which infuriated both Canadian leaders and residents.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/canadas-desire-to-join-the-eu-revenge-on-trump-or-neocon-grand-design-1121913356.html
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122100391_85:0:2748:1997_1920x0_80_0_0_6e8d2c82babc704d3251469fc0eeb681.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the negotiations are part of “wide-ranging” canada-us discussions to develop security and economic partnership, ctv news reports.
the negotiations are part of “wide-ranging” canada-us discussions to develop security and economic partnership, ctv news reports.
Canada in Talks With US to Join Golden Dome Missile Defense System
09:26 GMT 21.05.2025 (Updated: 09:32 GMT 21.05.2025)
Trump earlier said that his administration is launching the historic "Golden Dome" missile defense shield program, aimed at delivering the highest level of protection for US airspace.
The negotiations are part of “wide-ranging” Canada-US discussions to develop security and economic partnership, CTV News reports.
This comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that Canada wants to be involved in the $175 billion Golden Dome project, which he said would be “fully operational” before January 2029.
Since his re-election, Trump has repeatedly made it clear he wants to see Canada become the "51st state" of America, which infuriated both Canadian leaders and residents.