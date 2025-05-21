International
Canada in Talks With US to Join Golden Dome Missile Defense System
Canada in Talks With US to Join Golden Dome Missile Defense System
The negotiations are part of “wide-ranging” Canada-US discussions to develop security and economic partnership, CTV News reports.
The negotiations are part of “wide-ranging” Canada-US discussions to develop security and economic partnership, CTV News reports. This comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that Canada wants to be involved in the $175 billion Golden Dome project, which he said would be “fully operational” before January 2029. Since his re-election, Trump has repeatedly made it clear he wants to see Canada become the "51st state" of America, which infuriated both Canadian leaders and residents.
09:26 GMT 21.05.2025 (Updated: 09:32 GMT 21.05.2025)
This Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 photo provided by the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) shows the launch of the U.S. military's land-based Aegis missile defense testing system.
Trump earlier said that his administration is launching the historic "Golden Dome" missile defense shield program, aimed at delivering the highest level of protection for US airspace.
The negotiations are part of “wide-ranging” Canada-US discussions to develop security and economic partnership, CTV News reports.
This comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that Canada wants to be involved in the $175 billion Golden Dome project, which he said would be “fully operational” before January 2029.
Since his re-election, Trump has repeatedly made it clear he wants to see Canada become the "51st state" of America, which infuriated both Canadian leaders and residents.
