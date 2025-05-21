https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/canada-in-talks-with-us-to-join-golden-dome-missile-defense-system-1122100549.html

Canada in Talks With US to Join Golden Dome Missile Defense System

The negotiations are part of “wide-ranging” Canada-US discussions to develop security and economic partnership, CTV News reports.

The negotiations are part of “wide-ranging” Canada-US discussions to develop security and economic partnership, CTV News reports. This comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that Canada wants to be involved in the $175 billion Golden Dome project, which he said would be “fully operational” before January 2029. Since his re-election, Trump has repeatedly made it clear he wants to see Canada become the "51st state" of America, which infuriated both Canadian leaders and residents.

