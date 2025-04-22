Canada's Desire to Join the EU: Revenge on Trump or Neocon Grand Design?
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 31, 2025.
Subscribe
Canadians want to join the EU, while PM Mark Carney says the old relationship with the US "is over." Why is Canada parting ways with the US?
Canada’s alleged desire to join the EU stems from a fear of strategic loneliness, following the US becoming Ottawa’s “single greatest threat,” Shaun Narine, a professor at Canada’s St. Thomas University, tells Sputnik.
Why Europe?
"Canada is in a very awkward position": Canada now has strained relations with most major powers, including China, India, and Russia. Europe remains one of the few regions where strong ties persist.
A natural choice: "Canada began life as a European settler state. The majority of Canadians are still of European background. The Canadian elites are very much oriented towards Europe."
Are Relations With the US Really “Over”?
Time to diversify: Canada is seeking greater independence from the US in economic, political, and security matters. It is even considering canceling its F-35 deal with Lockheed Martin and has opened talks with Sweden to purchase its aircraft instead.
What if the Democrats return? Even if the US leadership changes, Washington has already proven unreliable in the eyes of many Canadians. It breaks its own agreements, and its word is no longer trusted. “We have to remember that for the future.”
Trump vs. Neocons
Ottawa's reported plan to seek EU membership "underscores the clash between Trump and the lingering neocon influence in Europe," Massimiliano Bonne, an EU foreign policy expert, tells Sputnik. Trump's comment about Canada being America's 51st state is a direct jab at the British Crown and the neocons.
Why Does Canada Want In?
Ideological proximity with the EU: "Canada wants to break away from the American framework, and Canadian public opinion definitely leans toward aligning more with the European agenda."
Historic roots: Canada’s ties to Europe go way back to its colonial past and its history with the UK Commonwealth. "Canada's potential entry into the EU is still a reflection of British power, especially that of the Crown and the Grand Orient lodges."
© Ben StansallBritain's Prince Charles sits by the The Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament
Britain's Prince Charles sits by the The Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament
© Ben Stansall
Can Canada Join the Bloc?
YES, it can: Canada can apply to join the EU, as the founding treaty allows countries "inspired" by Europe, and there are no geographic restrictions on membership.
Ay, there's rub: It remains to be seen whether countries like Hungary and Slovakia — considered EU "outcasts" — will back Canada’s bid to join the EU.
10 March, 18:56 GMT