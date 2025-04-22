https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/canadas-desire-to-join-the-eu-revenge-on-trump-or-neocon-grand-design-1121913356.html

Canada's Desire to Join the EU: Revenge on Trump or Neocon Grand Design?

Canada's Desire to Join the EU: Revenge on Trump or Neocon Grand Design?

Canadians want to join the EU, while PM Mark Carney says the old relationship with the US "is over." Why is Canada parting ways with the US?

Canada’s alleged desire to join the EU stems from a fear of strategic loneliness, following the US becoming Ottawa’s “single greatest threat,” Shaun Narine, a professor at Canada’s St. Thomas University, tells Sputnik. Why Europe? Are Relations With the US Really “Over”? Trump vs. NeoconsOttawa's reported plan to seek EU membership "underscores the clash between Trump and the lingering neocon influence in Europe," Massimiliano Bonne, an EU foreign policy expert, tells Sputnik. Trump's comment about Canada being America's 51st state is a direct jab at the British Crown and the neocons. Why Does Canada Want In? Can Canada Join the Bloc?

