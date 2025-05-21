https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/ex-adviser-to-yanukovych-shot-dead-in-madrid-suburbs-1122103951.html

What's Known About Ex-Adviser to Yanukovych Shot Dead in Spain?

Spanish police confirmed to RIA Novosti that Andriy Portnov, ex-adviser to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, was shot dead on Wednesday morning outside a school in the city of Pozuelo de Alarcon near Madrid.

Earlier in the day, Spanish police confirmed to Sputnik that Portnov was shot dead outside a school in the city of Pozuelo de Alarcon near Madrid."We did receive a report about his death. We have no information about the perpetrators yet," the police said.Portnov was included in the Ukrainian database Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) as a "traitor to the motherland" in April 2015, according to the information on the Peacemaker website. He is accused of allegedly calling for murdering Ukrainian citizens and encroaching on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.The Ukrainian website Peacemaker is known for its scandalous posts, in which it reveals personal data of journalists and other citizens, labeling them "traitors to their homelands."Later in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Kiev Regime's War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik assumed that Portnov could have some information that was dangerous for Volodymyr Zelensky or someone from his entourage.The assassination looks very much like an "extrajudicial execution," he added.Meanwhile, Spanish newspaper 20minutos reported that Spanish investigators did not rule out a connection between Portnov's murder and the conflict in Ukraine. There is, however, another line of enquiry, which links the murder to organized crime, the report said.

