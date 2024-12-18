https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/kiev-killed-kirillov-for-exposing-wests-hand-dirty-money-in-ukraine-biolab-scheme---ex-cia-officer-1121202983.html

Kiev Killed Kirillov For Exposing West’s Hand, Dirty Money in Ukraine Biolab Scheme - Ex-CIA Officer

Ukraine was absolutely behind the assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official, told Sputnik.

Ukraine was “absolutely behind” the assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, retired CIA intelligence official Larry Johnson told Sputnik.The head of Russia's Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops was “exposing the West's role in these biolabs throughout Ukraine,” he pointed out. Kiev undeniably consulted with Western intelligence, when plotting the hit on Kirillov, Johnson maintains. He added that it was “a sophisticated operation, and it had a level of support.” The top Russian general had regularly accused Ukraine and its US bosses of operating biolabs and orchestrating false flags using toxic substances, presenting solid evidence to substantiate the claims. However, this “incredibly incriminating” information has received virtually no coverage in the West, the former intelligence official emphasized. He added that never in his almost 40 years of professional experience in the world of intelligence had he seen “anything comparable to the number of biological labs that were set up and operating in Ukraine with the direct participation of the United States.” General Kirillov had “systematically and fearlessly exposed the heinous crimes of the Anglo-Saxons and NATO provocations,” noted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday.Russia will raise the issue of the murder of its chemical defense chief Igor Kirillov during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on December 20, said deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy.

