Peskov Comments on Who Will Sign Documents With Russia on Behalf of Ukraine

Peskov Comments on Who Will Sign Documents With Russia on Behalf of Ukraine

The issue of who will sign peace treaty documents on the part of Ukraine if an agreement with Russia is reached will be discussed one way or another, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine. Peskov told journalists on Tuesday that Moscow and Kiev faced difficult contacts to develop a single text of the memorandum on a peace treaty and ceasefire and that draft documents had to be prepared by both sides first.

