https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/russia-invites-us-to-international-security-forum-in-moscow---security-council-1122099766.html
Russia Invites US to International Security Forum in Moscow - Security Council
Russia Invites US to International Security Forum in Moscow - Security Council
Sputnik International
Russia has sent invitations to the US and a number of unfriendly states to the 13th international forum on security issues, which will be held in Moscow at the end of May, Deputy Secretary of Russia's Security Council Alexander Venediktov told Sputnik.
2025-05-21T04:19+0000
2025-05-21T04:19+0000
2025-05-21T04:19+0000
world
alexander venediktov
sergei shoigu
russia
russian security council
us
multipolarity
multipolar world
proxy war
putin-trump summit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107923/54/1079235480_0:0:2845:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_ffd7095b59eaf856d79ef2d7cf1e4f2d.jpg
"I would like to point out that invitations to the conference were sent, among others, to the US and a number of unfriendly states, whose representatives are also expressing interest in participating, despite the overtly anti-Russian policy," Venediktov said. The Russian Security Council said on Monday that over 125 delegations from more than 100 countries had confirmed their participation in the 2025 edition of its annual security forum, scheduled to take place in Moscow from May 27-29. The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues will be chaired by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/us-sanctions-less-likely-than-ever---reports-1122092877.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107923/54/1079235480_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9538d2d8728e9ba818bb4485cebd8e99.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
international security forum, global security, multipolar world, us-russia relations, trump-putin meeting, trump-putin talks, ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine war, us proxy war
international security forum, global security, multipolar world, us-russia relations, trump-putin meeting, trump-putin talks, ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine war, us proxy war
Russia Invites US to International Security Forum in Moscow - Security Council
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has sent invitations to the US and a number of unfriendly states to the 13th international forum on security issues, which will be held in Moscow at the end of May, Deputy Secretary of Russia's Security Council Alexander Venediktov told Sputnik.
"I would like to point out that invitations to the conference were sent, among others, to the US and a number of unfriendly states, whose representatives are also expressing interest in participating, despite the overtly anti-Russian policy," Venediktov said.
The Russian Security Council said on Monday that over 125 delegations from more than 100 countries had confirmed their participation in the 2025 edition of its annual security forum, scheduled to take place in Moscow from May 27-29.
The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues will be chaired by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu.