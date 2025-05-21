https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/russian-nuclear-shield-at-full-readiness-no-one-dares-attack---rosatom-chief-1122102107.html

Russian Nuclear Shield at Full Readiness, No One Dares Attack - Rosatom Chief

Rosatom accounts for about 90% of the world's export nuclear power plant construction abroad. This was stated by the CEO of the state corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachov, during a session of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

"Rosatom maintains Russia’s nuclear deterrent at full readiness – ensuring no one dares to attack us with nuclear weapons," Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev said. He also pointed out that: In the near future, Rosatom State Corporation will have several more facilities abroad—both with neighboring countries and in more distant states, said Likhachov.He stated that several negotiations are in their final stages.Cooperation in the nuclear field was a key topic of Russia’s "diplomatic marathon" talks with leaders of Egypt, Brazil, Mongolia, and European countries, Likhachov stressed. "I can say that Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin’s talks with Egypt, Brazil, Mongolia, and European countries this time were largely focused on nuclear issues," he reported.Recently, Likhachov also told journalists that Brazil "confirmed fruitful cooperation in uranium supply" from Russia and that the country plans to build new "powerful" nuclear blocks. "Accordingly, negotiations have started in this area," he said, also noting that Brazil is interested in small nuclear blocks—both land-based and floating. According to him, Brazilian enterprises could potentially manufacture the reactor vessels.In Egypt, Rosatom is constructing the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant with four power units, with the site having the potential to double capacity if necessary.Rosatom had previously offered Mongolia a small modular nuclear power plant with a capacity of 220-330 MW, Likhachov said.Additionally, following Russia-Serbia negotiations, Likhachov reported that nuclear energy has entered "the official agenda of Russian-Serbian relations." "In fact, the current visit of President Vučić marks the start of a new phase of work with Serbia regarding the possible placement of nuclear power plants in Serbia," he noted.

