US Wants London to Increase Defense Spending to 3% of GDP by 2029
The United States wants the United Kingdom to increase its defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2029, thus becoming an example for other European countries, The Times newspaper reported.
In February, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. His government commissioned a major Strategic Defense Review, which senior UK officials told British media would commit the country to increasing the spending further to 3-3.5% of GDP. In 2024, the UK spent 2.3% of its GDP on defense. Washington believes that Starmer's plans to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 are not enough, the report said on Tuesday. In addition, a source close to the Strategic Defense Review reportedly told the newspaper that British top military officials believe a "lot more" money should be allocated to the country's defense ministry. US military leaders have also privately expressed the view that the UK army is too small, the report noted.
