International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/us-wants-london-to-increase-defense-spending-to-3-of-gdp-by-2029-1122100239.html
US Wants London to Increase Defense Spending to 3% of GDP by 2029
US Wants London to Increase Defense Spending to 3% of GDP by 2029
Sputnik International
The United States wants the United Kingdom to increase its defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2029, thus becoming an example for other European countries, The Times newspaper reported.
2025-05-21T04:53+0000
2025-05-21T04:53+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
london
washington
keir starmer
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121933989_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_348cfcc261a4dc12c0a3609c31ce7a85.jpg
In February, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. His government commissioned a major Strategic Defense Review, which senior UK officials told British media would commit the country to increasing the spending further to 3-3.5% of GDP. In 2024, the UK spent 2.3% of its GDP on defense. Washington believes that Starmer's plans to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 are not enough, the report said on Tuesday. In addition, a source close to the Strategic Defense Review reportedly told the newspaper that British top military officials believe a "lot more" money should be allocated to the country's defense ministry. US military leaders have also privately expressed the view that the UK army is too small, the report noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/uk-military-felt-they-had-the-right-to-do-whatever-they-want-in-afghanistan---1122056398.html
united kingdom (uk)
london
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121933989_139:0:2870:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_162a429eba4305f8144a5435ee2594e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the united states wants the united kingdom to increase its defense spending to 3% of gdp by 2029, thus becoming an example for other european countries, the times newspaper reported.
the united states wants the united kingdom to increase its defense spending to 3% of gdp by 2029, thus becoming an example for other european countries, the times newspaper reported.

US Wants London to Increase Defense Spending to 3% of GDP by 2029

04:53 GMT 21.05.2025
© AP Photo / Carl CourtBritain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2025
© AP Photo / Carl Court
Subscribe
The United States wants the United Kingdom to increase its defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2029, thus becoming an example for other European countries, The Times newspaper reported.
In February, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. His government commissioned a major Strategic Defense Review, which senior UK officials told British media would commit the country to increasing the spending further to 3-3.5% of GDP. In 2024, the UK spent 2.3% of its GDP on defense.
Washington believes that Starmer's plans to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 are not enough, the report said on Tuesday. In addition, a source close to the Strategic Defense Review reportedly told the newspaper that British top military officials believe a "lot more" money should be allocated to the country's defense ministry.
US military leaders have also privately expressed the view that the UK army is too small, the report noted.
Members of the British military's Royal Artillery regiment are silhouetted as they stand near a Rapier air defence system during a media event ahead of a training exercise designed to test military procedures prior to the Olympic period in Blackheath, London - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2025
World
UK Military Felt They ‘Had The Right to Do Whatever They Want in Afghanistan’
15 May, 11:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала