UK Military Felt They ‘Had The Right to Do Whatever They Want in Afghanistan’
11:44 GMT 15.05.2025 (Updated: 11:49 GMT 15.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamMembers of the British military's Royal Artillery regiment are silhouetted as they stand near a Rapier air defence system during a media event ahead of a training exercise designed to test military procedures prior to the Olympic period in Blackheath, London
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
For over a decade, Afghan civilians screamed for justice. Night raids, women and children killed in their sleep, homes destroyed without cause — the British military’s “conqueror” mentality turned Helmand into a war zone of revenge and fear.
Why has this come to light only now? Because the US-backed British military is good at hiding information about new scandals about them, Arshad Yusufzai says. The journalist from Peshawar, who’s been on the ground in Afghanistan since 2009, exposes what everyone ignored:
It was Afghanistan, a third-world country with no international support and no powerful independent media to cover the events. Complaints from the Taliban, the Karzai government, and locals about war crimes were simply dismissed by international agencies.
Repentance? Those who committed these war crimes “have a conscience, and now they want justice to be done, or at least they want to take the burden off their shoulders.”
No legal action ahead: Americans involved in similar crimes were spared with “only minimal punishments” in the past. And “it's going to be the same” with the UK military.
Feeling of arrogance: The UK special forces believed “everything belongs to them” as they were involved in violating international humanitarian laws and peoples' lives and dignities.
Hidden motives: British troops were defeated by the Afghans in the past, and they were battered time and again in Helmand, so they had “sort of a revenge on their mind.”
What about justice for the victims now — why aren’t the Taliban taking these cases to the ICC?
"They're not expecting anything from the international community because what's done is done for them right now. But they believe in time healing these issues. And they know that a time will come that the world will know about the crimes that were taking place in Afghanistan in the 21 years of occupation by the international forces."
