UK Military Felt They ‘Had The Right to Do Whatever They Want in Afghanistan’

UK Military Felt They 'Had The Right to Do Whatever They Want in Afghanistan'

Sputnik International

For over a decade, Afghan civilians screamed for justice. Night raids, women and children killed in their sleep, homes destroyed without cause — the British military’s “conqueror” mentality turned Helmand into a war zone of revenge and fear.

Why has this come to light only now? Because the US-backed British military is good at hiding information about new scandals about them, Arshad Yusufzai says. The journalist from Peshawar, who’s been on the ground in Afghanistan since 2009, exposes what everyone ignored: What about justice for the victims now — why aren’t the Taliban taking these cases to the ICC?

