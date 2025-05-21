https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/vucic-i-wont-hide-under-table-when-asked-by-kallas-about-trip-to-russia-1122105723.html

Vucic: 'I Won't Hide Under Table' When Asked by Kallas About Trip to Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that he was not going to "hide under the table" when EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas asks him about his trip to Moscow, where he attended the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.

"She [Kallas] was the only one who publicly condemned my trip to Moscow. I had a clear conversation with her, and I clearly explained Serbia's position, I did not hide. I am sure she will repeat the question. I will not hide under the table or avoid it," Vucic told the TV Pink broadcaster. The Serbian leader recalled that he had expected backlash about his visit to Russia at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in the Albanian capital of Tirana last week. The European authorities have warned Vucic several times that his plans to participate in the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9 will have an "impact" on Serbia's path towards the EU. Vucic, however, has said that he has not changed his decision to travel to Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory Day despite enormous political pressure from abroad.

