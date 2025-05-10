https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/vucic-says-he-discussed-future-of-nis-oil-company-with-putin-1122021758.html

Serbia's Vucic and Putin Discuss NIS Sanctions and Energy Security During Moscow Talks

Serbia's Vucic and Putin Discuss NIS Sanctions and Energy Security During Moscow Talks

Sputnik International

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that he discussed the work of Serbian multinational oil and gas company Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) and the threat of sanctions against NIS with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

2025-05-10T09:16+0000

2025-05-10T09:16+0000

2025-05-10T09:58+0000

world

serbia

aleksandar vucic

vladimir putin

russia

gazprom neft

oil

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108067571_0:18:3147:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_4d6b48cf8a441409b74a098ae510b0a4.jpg

Vucic traveled to Moscow to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of victory in WWII on May 9 despite political pressure from abroad. Ahead of the visit, Vucic said he planned to discuss Russian natural gas supplies to Serbia past May 31 and the US threat of sanctions against NIS, which is majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft and Gazprom. Putin said on Friday, during talks with Vucic in Moscow, that Russia remains the guarantor of energy security of Serbia, satisfying about 85% of Serbia's total energy needs. Vucic said on Friday that talks on a new long-term gas supply agreement for Serbia were opened during his meeting with Vladimir Putin.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/serbias-vucic-says-us-russia-to-start-talks-on-sanctions-against-nis-on-monday-1121181933.html

serbia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

serbian president aleksandar vucic, russian president vladimir putin, sanctions against nis