Serbia's Vucic and Putin Discuss NIS Sanctions and Energy Security During Moscow Talks

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that he discussed the work of Serbian multinational oil and gas company Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) and the threat of sanctions against NIS with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Vucic traveled to Moscow to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of victory in WWII on May 9 despite political pressure from abroad. Ahead of the visit, Vucic said he planned to discuss Russian natural gas supplies to Serbia past May 31 and the US threat of sanctions against NIS, which is majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft and Gazprom. Putin said on Friday, during talks with Vucic in Moscow, that Russia remains the guarantor of energy security of Serbia, satisfying about 85% of Serbia's total energy needs. Vucic said on Friday that talks on a new long-term gas supply agreement for Serbia were opened during his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that he discussed the work of Serbian multinational oil and gas company Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) and the threat of sanctions against NIS with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Vucic traveled to Moscow to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of victory in WWII on May 9 despite political pressure from abroad. Ahead of the visit, Vucic said he planned to discuss Russian natural gas supplies to Serbia past May 31 and the US threat of sanctions against NIS, which is majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft and Gazprom.
"We also talked about NIS [with Putin], sanctions against the company and the steps that we are going to take to keep it functioning in the best possible way," Vucic told reporters on Friday, as broadcast by the Tanjug news agency.
Putin said on Friday, during talks with Vucic in Moscow
, that Russia remains the guarantor of energy security of Serbia, satisfying about 85% of Serbia's total energy needs.
Vucic said on Friday that talks on a new long-term gas supply agreement for Serbia were opened during his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
