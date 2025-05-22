International
All Parties Interested in Making Russia-Ukraine POWs Exchange Quickly - Kremlin
All the parties interested in making the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine according to the "1000 for 1000" formula quickly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Work is underway to implement the agreements reached between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, the spokesman added.Other Peskov's Key Statements:
All Parties Interested in Making Russia-Ukraine POWs Exchange Quickly - Kremlin

10:18 GMT 22.05.2025
Sunset over Saint Basil's Cathedral and Spasskaya Tower in Moscow, Russia.
Sunset over Saint Basil's Cathedral and Spasskaya Tower in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2025
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All the parties interested in making the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine according to the "1000 for 1000" formula quickly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"This is a rather laborious issue. There, of course, work is underway to exchange specific names. Since we are talking about a thousand for a thousand, then, of course, it takes some time. This work continues, but, once again, it is quite fast. Everyone is interested in doing this as quickly as possible," Peskov said when asked if the prisoner exchange would take place this week.
Work is underway to implement the agreements reached between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, the spokesman added.

Other Peskov’s Key Statements:

No agreements on further Ukraine settlement talks have been reached
No Vatican-hosted negotiations on Ukraine were agreed
Putin constantly plans to visit Donetsk & Lugansk – these trips will happen in time
Media reports on Putin-Trump call details (citing US sources) contradict Moscow’s information
Foreign companies that responsibly exited Russia will get special terms if they return
EU’s fertilizer tariffs on Russia/Belarus will backfire – they’ll get worse quality at higher prices
