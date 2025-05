https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/chinas-aluminum-imports-from-russia-hit-record-6121mln-in-april-1122108595.html

China's Aluminum Imports From Russia Hit Record $612.1Mln in April

China's aluminum imports from Russia surged to an all-time high value of $612.1 million in April, a Sputnik analysis of Chinese statistical data shows.

April deliveries nearly doubled year-on-year, increasing Russia's share in China's aluminum imports to 39.5% from 22.7%. Thailand boosted its aluminum exports to China by 9% to $160 million, whereas other major exporters reduced their shipments: Malaysia decreased by 7% to $137.2 million, Japan by 9% to $102 million and South Korea by 3% to $74 million. Over the first four months of the year, Russia supplied $2.05 billion worth of aluminum to China, a 1.5-fold increase compared to the previous year. China's total aluminum imports grew 1.7% to $5.6 billion. Russia has been shifting aluminum exports to Asia in the past few years, with South Korea buying a record $126.4 million in April.

