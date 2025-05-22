https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/brics-bank-expands-as-de-dollarization-heats-up-1122108202.html

BRICS Bank Expands as De-Dollarization Heats Up

BRICS Bank Expands as De-Dollarization Heats Up

NDB President Dilma Rousseff earlier announced plans to transform the organization into "an important bank" for developing countries and emerging markets.

The BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) just added Algeria as its newest member, fueling the bloc’s push for a multipolar financial world.The NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in 2014.The bank aims to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS through the provision of loans, guarantees, and other financial instruments.

