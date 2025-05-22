International
BRICS Bank Expands as De-Dollarization Heats Up
BRICS Bank Expands as De-Dollarization Heats Up
Sputnik International
NDB President Dilma Rousseff earlier announced plans to transform the organization into "an important bank" for developing countries and emerging markets.
The BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) just added Algeria as its newest member, fueling the bloc’s push for a multipolar financial world.The NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in 2014.The bank aims to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS through the provision of loans, guarantees, and other financial instruments.
08:22 GMT 22.05.2025
NDB President Dilma Rousseff earlier announced plans to transform the organization into "an important bank" for developing countries and emerging markets.
The BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) just added Algeria as its newest member, fueling the bloc’s push for a multipolar financial world.
NDB President Dilma Rousseff hailed the move, sterssing that Algeria will help boost the bank’s global influence.
The NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in 2014.
The bank aims to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS through the provision of loans, guarantees, and other financial instruments.
World
Brazil Makes BRICS New Development Bank G20 Partner - Russian FM Ambassador
14 November 2024, 04:57 GMT
