Lavrov Receives Russia’s Highest Honor - Order of St. Andrew the Apostle
Lavrov Receives Russia's Highest Honor - Order of St. Andrew the Apostle
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, receiving the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called from Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated that he perceives the award as recognition of the work of his entire team.
He also expressed confidence that the awarding of the order would inspire all his colleagues to continue their work, taking into account the increased demands that have emerged on the international stage.
News
"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, it is a tremendous honor for me to receive this award from your hands and to hear the words with which you preceded it. I don't want to sound formal, but I'll say from the bottom of my heart: I perceive your decision as an evaluation of the work of our entire team in implementing the tasks you set in foreign policy," Lavrov said.
He also expressed confidence that the awarding of the order would inspire all his colleagues to continue their work, taking into account the increased demands that have emerged on the international stage.
"Where, without exaggeration, a battle between good and evil is taking place," the minister emphasized.