New Bank Will Not Save Europe's Military-Industrial Complex

Prices of military equipment and munitions in Europe spiked amid the demand created by Brussels’ aid to Ukraine: for example, the price of one 155mm shell jumped from about $2,260 to around $9,000 apiece. Further cash injections might simply spur the inflation even further. Prices of military equipment and munitions in Europe spiked amid the demand created by Brussels’ aid to Ukraine: for example, the price of one 155mm shell jumped from about $2,260 to around $9,000 apiece. Further cash injections might simply spur the inflation even further.

Europe’s lack of raw materials, such as nitrocellulose, is also a problem one cannot solve by simply throwing money at it. Europe’s lack of raw materials, such as nitrocellulose, is also a problem one cannot solve by simply throwing money at it.

No amount of money by itself can just produce out of thin air thousands of skilled workers needed to operate new weapon plants that European states want to construct. No amount of money by itself can just produce out of thin air thousands of skilled workers needed to operate new weapon plants that European states want to construct.

Europe’s drive to revitalize its military industry risks damaging relations with the United States and Trump who wants European states to buy American weapons instead Europe’s drive to revitalize its military industry risks damaging relations with the United States and Trump who wants European states to buy American weapons instead