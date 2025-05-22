International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/new-bank-will-not-save-europes-military-industrial-complex-1122111479.html
New Bank Will Not Save Europe's Military-Industrial Complex
New Bank Will Not Save Europe's Military-Industrial Complex
Sputnik International
Britain and the EU seek to beef up their militaries by setting up a new bank that could lend money to weapon manufacturers.
2025-05-22T14:15+0000
2025-05-22T14:15+0000
world
britain
brussels
european union (eu)
bank
military industry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122111603_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_670935ee9db3dad86b3f571ce28e95ad.jpg
Funded by its member states and commanding a capital of up to $132 billion, this ‘Defense, Security and Resilience Bank’ is meant to help the European powers kickstart their ailing military industries.Question is, would this scheme work? Unlikely.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/globalists-seek-to-kill-europes-future-competitiveness-through-exorbitant-military-expenses-1121663498.html
britain
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122111603_111:0:1890:1334_1920x0_80_0_0_5e3f6aa8d073d93f1207ec9fe1052081.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe military industry, defense, security and resilience bank
europe military industry, defense, security and resilience bank

New Bank Will Not Save Europe's Military-Industrial Complex

14:15 GMT 22.05.2025
© AP Photo / Business WireA BAE Systems employee inspects 155mm shell bodies at its production line in Washington, UK.
A BAE Systems employee inspects 155mm shell bodies at its production line in Washington, UK. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2025
© AP Photo / Business Wire
Subscribe
Britain and the EU seek to beef up their militaries by setting up a new bank that could lend money to weapon manufacturers.
Funded by its member states and commanding a capital of up to $132 billion, this ‘Defense, Security and Resilience Bank’ is meant to help the European powers kickstart their ailing military industries.
Question is, would this scheme work? Unlikely.
Prices of military equipment and munitions in Europe spiked amid the demand created by Brussels’ aid to Ukraine: for example, the price of one 155mm shell jumped from about $2,260 to around $9,000 apiece. Further cash injections might simply spur the inflation even further.
Europe’s lack of raw materials, such as nitrocellulose, is also a problem one cannot solve by simply throwing money at it.
No amount of money by itself can just produce out of thin air thousands of skilled workers needed to operate new weapon plants that European states want to construct.
Europe’s drive to revitalize its military industry risks damaging relations with the United States and Trump who wants European states to buy American weapons instead
European countries are far from united and each looks out for itself first and foremost. It remains to be seen how they can work out matters such as joint military spending when so much money is at stake.
Polish soldiers parade through the streets of Swietoszow, in southwestern Poland in their Leopard tanks that they received Monday, Sept. 16, 2002 from the German Bundeswehr in a deal that is to help Poland's army upgrade to NATO requirements. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2025
Analysis
Globalists Seek to Kill Europe's 'Future Competitiveness' Through Exorbitant Military Expenses
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала