https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/putin-methods-used-by-ukrainian-armed-forces-and-foreign-merc-terrorist-1122111893.html
Russian Army is Solving Task of Creating Buffer Zone - Putin
Russian Army is Solving Task of Creating Buffer Zone - Putin
The Russian President said that his army is now solving the task of creating a buffer zone. 22.05.2025, Sputnik International
"I have already said that a decision has been made to create a necessary security buffer zone along the border. Our armed forces are now solving this task," Putin said during a meeting with members of the government.Highlights of Putin's speech:🔻Putin calls methods used by Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries terrorist 🔻Enemy chooses targets not connected to the military 🔻Russian military actively suppresses enemy fire points, work underway🔻Ukrainian forces hunt for civilian vehicles, including ambulances, during drone raids and sabotage groups actions
14:45 GMT 22.05.2025 (Updated: 16:11 GMT 22.05.2025)
The Russian President said that his army is now solving the task of creating a buffer zone.
"I have already said that a decision has been made to create a necessary security buffer zone along the border. Our armed forces are now solving this task," Putin said during a meeting with members of the government.
Highlights of Putin's speech:
🔻Putin calls methods used by Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries terrorist
🔻Enemy chooses targets not connected to the military
🔻Russian military actively suppresses enemy fire points, work underway
🔻Ukrainian forces hunt for civilian vehicles, including ambulances, during drone raids and sabotage groups actions