Russian Army is Solving Task of Creating Buffer Zone - Putin

Russian Army is Solving Task of Creating Buffer Zone - Putin

22.05.2025

"I have already said that a decision has been made to create a necessary security buffer zone along the border. Our armed forces are now solving this task," Putin said during a meeting with members of the government.Highlights of Putin's speech:🔻Putin calls methods used by Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries terrorist 🔻Enemy chooses targets not connected to the military 🔻Russian military actively suppresses enemy fire points, work underway🔻Ukrainian forces hunt for civilian vehicles, including ambulances, during drone raids and sabotage groups actions

