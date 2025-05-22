Moscow Opens 'Russia and the World: Dialogues – 2025. Strategies' Conference

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/russia-and-the-world-dialogues--2025-strategies-conference-kicks-off-in-moscow--1122107590.html
The National Research Institute for Communication Development (NIIRK) announces the upcoming IX International Scientific and Practical Conference, titled "Russia and the World: Dialogues – 2025. Strategies."
This high-level forum will convene in Moscow on May 22–23, 2025, bringing together distinguished scholars, policymakers, diplomats, and international experts to engage in in-depth discussions on key global issues and Russia's strategic role in international affairs.The conference will explore critical issues in contemporary geopolitics and the evolving structure of the world-system, providing a multidisciplinary platform for dialogue and analysis.A special emphasis will be placed on questions of strategic culture, national identity, and the politics of historical memory, and how these factors influence international relations.By engaging with these themes, the forum seeks to foster a deeper understanding of the long-term drivers behind global transformations and strategic decision-making.
09:44 GMT 22.05.2025 (Updated: 10:04 GMT 22.05.2025)
The National Research Institute for Communication Development has announced the commencement of the IX International Scientific and Practical Conference, titled “Russia and the World: Dialogues – 2025. Strategies.”
This high-level forum will convene in Moscow on May 22–23, 2025, bringing together distinguished scholars, policymakers, diplomats, and international experts to engage in in-depth discussions on key global issues and Russia’s strategic role in international affairs.
The conference will explore critical issues in contemporary geopolitics and the evolving structure of the world-system, providing a multidisciplinary platform for dialogue and analysis.
A special emphasis will be placed on questions of strategic culture, national identity, and the politics of historical memory, and how these factors influence international relations.
By engaging with these themes, the forum seeks to foster a deeper understanding of the long-term drivers behind global transformations and strategic decision-making.
The conference in organized in cooperation with the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Center for International Strategic Studies of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
