https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/two-israeli-embassy-staff-shot-and-killed-in-washington-what-to-know-1122107429.html

Two Israeli Embassy Staff Shot And Killed In Washington: What To Know

Two Israeli Embassy Staff Shot And Killed In Washington: What To Know

Sputnik International

Two Israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night. A suspect is in custody, officials said.

2025-05-22T05:52+0000

2025-05-22T05:52+0000

2025-05-22T05:52+0000

world

donald trump

danny danon

israel

washington

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122107269_0:178:3008:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_77bfe9bffb608f9c3cde641a0d82bf37.jpg

The tragedy occurred as the two, a man and a woman, exited the Capital Jewish Museum in the US capital.Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said that the shooting was committed by “a single suspect” who is now in custody.The suspect, a 30-year-old Chicago man, was identified as Elias Rodriguez, who "chanted 'free, free Palestine' while in custody," Smith added.What Do Top Officials Say?US President Donald Trump extended his condolences to the families of the two victims, stressing that anti-Semitism, hatred, and radicalism “have no place in the USA.”Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon condemned the incident as an "anti-Semitic TERRORIST ACT,” adding that targeting diplomats "crossed a red line."Dannon was echoed by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who dubbed the shooting a "horrific act of terrorism."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/israel-struck-target-near-presidential-palace-in-damascus---netanyahu-1121966104.html

israel

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

two israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside the capital jewish museum in washington, dc, on wednesday night. a suspect is in custody, officials said.