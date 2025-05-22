International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/two-israeli-embassy-staff-shot-and-killed-in-washington-what-to-know-1122107429.html
Two Israeli Embassy Staff Shot And Killed In Washington: What To Know
Two Israeli Embassy Staff Shot And Killed In Washington: What To Know
Sputnik International
Two Israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night. A suspect is in custody, officials said.
2025-05-22T05:52+0000
2025-05-22T05:52+0000
world
donald trump
danny danon
israel
washington
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122107269_0:178:3008:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_77bfe9bffb608f9c3cde641a0d82bf37.jpg
The tragedy occurred as the two, a man and a woman, exited the Capital Jewish Museum in the US capital.Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said that the shooting was committed by “a single suspect” who is now in custody.The suspect, a 30-year-old Chicago man, was identified as Elias Rodriguez, who "chanted 'free, free Palestine' while in custody," Smith added.What Do Top Officials Say?US President Donald Trump extended his condolences to the families of the two victims, stressing that anti-Semitism, hatred, and radicalism “have no place in the USA.”Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon condemned the incident as an "anti-Semitic TERRORIST ACT,” adding that targeting diplomats "crossed a red line."Dannon was echoed by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who dubbed the shooting a "horrific act of terrorism."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/israel-struck-target-near-presidential-palace-in-damascus---netanyahu-1121966104.html
israel
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122107269_139:0:2870:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f420b141263bc9ca789a4dc88623437a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
two israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside the capital jewish museum in washington, dc, on wednesday night. a suspect is in custody, officials said.
two israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside the capital jewish museum in washington, dc, on wednesday night. a suspect is in custody, officials said.

Two Israeli Embassy Staff Shot And Killed In Washington: What To Know

05:52 GMT 22.05.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Parshin / Go to the mediabankFBI and police officers outside the Capitol building in Washington before the inauguration of the US President-elect.
FBI and police officers outside the Capitol building in Washington before the inauguration of the US President-elect. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Parshin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Two Israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night. A suspect is in custody, officials said.
The tragedy occurred as the two, a man and a woman, exited the Capital Jewish Museum in the US capital.
Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said that the shooting was committed by “a single suspect” who is now in custody.
The suspect, a 30-year-old Chicago man, was identified as Elias Rodriguez, who "chanted 'free, free Palestine' while in custody," Smith added.

What Do Top Officials Say?

US President Donald Trump extended his condolences to the families of the two victims, stressing that anti-Semitism, hatred, and radicalism “have no place in the USA.”
Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon condemned the incident as an "anti-Semitic TERRORIST ACT,” adding that targeting diplomats "crossed a red line."
Dannon was echoed by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who dubbed the shooting a "horrific act of terrorism."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2025
World
Israel Struck Target Near Presidential Palace in Damascus - Netanyahu
2 May, 04:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала