EU Commission Does Not Offer Farmers Alternative to Russian Fertilizers - Association
The European Commission has not offered an alternative to supplies of Russian and Belarusian fertilizers, the largest association of European agricultural producers, Copa and Cogeca, said.
On Thursday, the European Parliament approved by a majority vote the introduction of new protective duties on imports of agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia and Belarus, despite protests from European farmers who fear a sharp rise in prices. Farmers believe that the text approved by the European Parliament calls into question the competitiveness and future of European agriculture. The European Union imported 6.2 million tonnes of Russian fertilizers in 2024, a quarter of all imports. The new duties are expected to be introduced in stages from July 1, 2025, and over three years.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission has not offered an alternative to supplies of Russian and Belarusian fertilizers, the largest association of European agricultural producers, Copa and Cogeca, said.
On Thursday, the European Parliament approved by a majority vote the introduction of new protective duties on imports of agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia and Belarus, despite protests from European farmers who fear a sharp rise in prices.
"Farming communities understand and support the overall objective pursued by the EU institutions. However, the complete lack of consideration for alternative sourcing, the absence of an impact assessment, and the lack of clarity on market implications remain deeply problematic … If the EU is determined to reduce dependency on Russian and Belarusian fertilisers, it must present a credible and forward-looking alternative," the union said in a statement on Thursday.
Farmers believe that the text approved by the European Parliament calls into question the competitiveness and future of European agriculture
The European Union imported 6.2 million tonnes of Russian fertilizers in 2024, a quarter of all imports. The new duties are expected to be introduced in stages from July 1, 2025, and over three years.