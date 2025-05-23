https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/eu-commission-does-not-offer-farmers-alternative-to-russian-fertilizers---association-1122116238.html

EU Commission Does Not Offer Farmers Alternative to Russian Fertilizers - Association

The European Commission has not offered an alternative to supplies of Russian and Belarusian fertilizers, the largest association of European agricultural producers, Copa and Cogeca, said.

On Thursday, the European Parliament approved by a majority vote the introduction of new protective duties on imports of agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia and Belarus, despite protests from European farmers who fear a sharp rise in prices. Farmers believe that the text approved by the European Parliament calls into question the competitiveness and future of European agriculture. The European Union imported 6.2 million tonnes of Russian fertilizers in 2024, a quarter of all imports. The new duties are expected to be introduced in stages from July 1, 2025, and over three years.

