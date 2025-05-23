International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/eu-commission-does-not-offer-farmers-alternative-to-russian-fertilizers---association-1122116238.html
EU Commission Does Not Offer Farmers Alternative to Russian Fertilizers - Association
EU Commission Does Not Offer Farmers Alternative to Russian Fertilizers - Association
Sputnik International
The European Commission has not offered an alternative to supplies of Russian and Belarusian fertilizers, the largest association of European agricultural producers, Copa and Cogeca, said.
2025-05-23T10:10+0000
2025-05-23T10:10+0000
economy
european union (eu)
russian economy under sanctions
european parliament
russia
belarus
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109562593_0:318:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a4439a5dfec0a1f98020c64b6116339.jpg
On Thursday, the European Parliament approved by a majority vote the introduction of new protective duties on imports of agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia and Belarus, despite protests from European farmers who fear a sharp rise in prices. Farmers believe that the text approved by the European Parliament calls into question the competitiveness and future of European agriculture. The European Union imported 6.2 million tonnes of Russian fertilizers in 2024, a quarter of all imports. The new duties are expected to be introduced in stages from July 1, 2025, and over three years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/bearing-the-burden-how-eus-move-to-scrap-russian-energy-backfired-1121160814.html
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109562593_345:0:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3e781f122a5e34b094db1c9b861db94c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy under sanctions, geoeconomics, eu geopolitcs, eu trade flows
russian economy under sanctions, geoeconomics, eu geopolitcs, eu trade flows

EU Commission Does Not Offer Farmers Alternative to Russian Fertilizers - Association

10:10 GMT 23.05.2025
© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov / Go to the mediabankFarmers work on a field in Kherson region.
Farmers work on a field in Kherson region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2025
© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission has not offered an alternative to supplies of Russian and Belarusian fertilizers, the largest association of European agricultural producers, Copa and Cogeca, said.
On Thursday, the European Parliament approved by a majority vote the introduction of new protective duties on imports of agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia and Belarus, despite protests from European farmers who fear a sharp rise in prices.
"Farming communities understand and support the overall objective pursued by the EU institutions. However, the complete lack of consideration for alternative sourcing, the absence of an impact assessment, and the lack of clarity on market implications remain deeply problematic … If the EU is determined to reduce dependency on Russian and Belarusian fertilisers, it must present a credible and forward-looking alternative," the union said in a statement on Thursday.
Demonstrators burn fake money to protest against a new economic stimulus plan of the government in front of chancellery in Berlin on Monday, Jan.12, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2024
Energy Crisis in Europe
Bearing the Burden: How EU’s Move to Scrap Russian Energy Backfired
13 December 2024, 13:48 GMT
Farmers believe that the text approved by the European Parliament calls into question the competitiveness and future of European agriculture.
The European Union imported 6.2 million tonnes of Russian fertilizers in 2024, a quarter of all imports. The new duties are expected to be introduced in stages from July 1, 2025, and over three years.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала