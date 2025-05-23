https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/lavrov-zelenskys-legitimacy-will-make-or-break-ukraine-peace-deal-1122115408.html
Lavrov: Zelensky’s Legitimacy Will Make or Break Ukraine Peace Deal
Lavrov: Zelensky’s Legitimacy Will Make or Break Ukraine Peace Deal
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to negotiate with Vladimir Zelensky and his administration on the principles of resolving the Ukrainian conflict, but the question of his legitimacy will be decisive when it comes to signing the settlement documents, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
2025-05-23T09:19+0000
2025-05-23T09:19+0000
2025-05-23T09:43+0000
world
sergey lavrov
volodymyr zelensky
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/17/1122115247_0:117:3223:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_3c0e5b13f4af7d09a0c9c11998a3b3aa.jpg
“The President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] clearly outlined our position regarding the degree of legitimacy of Zelensky and his regime. He emphasized that we do not refuse contacts with him and his administration in order to agree on principles of settlement that are acceptable to all. The other matter is when it comes to signing — that’s where the question of legitimacy will be decisive, because if those sign who, to put it mildly, no longer convince anyone of their legitimacy, then successors may challenge the agreements reached,” Lavrov said at the conference “Historical South Russian lands, national identity, and self-determination of peoples.”Russia stands for negotiations with Ukraine, and there will be a second round of talks, Lavrov added.The dates and the venue of the next round of negotiations with Ukraine have not yet been set and are being determined, Lavrov added."I want to say do not waste mental abilities on working out options that are not very realistic. Imagine the Vatican as a venue for negotiations, it is a bit inelegant, I would say, when Orthodox countries will discuss issues related to the elimination of root causes on a Catholic platform... I think it will not be very comfortable for the Vatican itself to receive delegations from two Orthodox countries in these conditions," Lavrov said.Lavrov noted that Russia is working on a memorandum on Ukrainian settlement, which is at an advanced stage, Moscow will in any case submit its proposals to Kiev.Ukraine Hoped US Support Would Be EternalUkraine hoped that the US support would be eternal, but the position of US President Donald Trump is that "this is not his war," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/why-volodymyr-zelenskys-legitimacy-is-null-and-void-1118723444.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/russia-ready-for-talks-with-ukraine--now-the-ball-is-in-kievs-court-1122097034.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/17/1122115247_247:0:2978:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba77b072560985af11d27153738aa474.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis, war in ukraine, sergel lavrov, volodymyr zelensky
russia, ukraine, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis, war in ukraine, sergel lavrov, volodymyr zelensky
Lavrov: Zelensky’s Legitimacy Will Make or Break Ukraine Peace Deal
09:19 GMT 23.05.2025 (Updated: 09:43 GMT 23.05.2025)
Being updated
Russia is ready to negotiate with Vladimir Zelensky and his administration on the principles of resolving the Ukrainian conflict, but the question of his legitimacy will be decisive when it comes to signing the settlement documents, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
“The President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] clearly outlined our position regarding the degree of legitimacy of Zelensky and his regime. He emphasized that we do not refuse contacts with him and his administration in order to agree on principles of settlement that are acceptable to all. The other matter is when it comes to signing — that’s where the question of legitimacy will be decisive, because if those sign who, to put it mildly, no longer convince anyone of their legitimacy, then successors may challenge the agreements reached,” Lavrov said at the conference “Historical South Russian lands, national identity, and self-determination of peoples.”
Russia stands for negotiations with Ukraine, and there will be a second round of talks, Lavrov added.
"We have always stressed at the highest level and at other levels that we are ready for peace talks that will be devoted to understanding and eliminating the root causes of this crisis," Lavrov said.
The dates and the venue of the next round of negotiations with Ukraine have not yet been set and are being determined, Lavrov added.
"I want to say do not waste mental abilities on working out options that are not very realistic. Imagine the Vatican as a venue for negotiations, it is a bit inelegant, I would say, when Orthodox countries will discuss issues related to the elimination of root causes on a Catholic platform... I think it will not be very comfortable for the Vatican itself to receive delegations from two Orthodox countries in these conditions," Lavrov said.
Lavrov noted that Russia is working on a memorandum on Ukrainian settlement, which is at an advanced stage, Moscow will in any case submit its proposals to Kiev.
Ukraine Hoped US Support Would Be Eternal
Ukraine hoped that the US support would be eternal, but the position of US President Donald Trump is that "this is not his war," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"They [Kiev] expected that the support of the West, including the United States, would be eternal, they would always be allowed everything, but President Trump showed a different understanding of the situation. He repeatedly emphasizes that this is not his war, this is the war of [former US President Joe] Biden. That is the way it is," Lavrov said at the conference Historical South Russian Lands, National Identity and Self-determination of Peoples.