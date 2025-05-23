https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/transnistria-to-keep-terror-threat-alert-until-danger-passes-1122116031.html
Transnistria to Keep Terror Threat Alert Until Danger Passes
The terror alert in Transnistria will remain in place until the threat is eliminated, Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky told Sputnik.
Transnistria has been and will continue beefing up security at public events to protect its people, he said. In March 2023, Transnistria's security ministry said it foiled a terrorist plot linked to Ukraine's SBU security service that was due to take place in Tiraspol against officials, with suspects detained and confessing. A planned car bomb attack on an OSCE delegation on February 14, 2023, was also uncovered. In May 2022, attacks hit Tiraspol's security ministry, a military unit, a tower of television and radio center, and a recruitment office, prompting a "red" level alert, later lowered to "yellow." Transnistria assesses the situation around the republic as stable, there are no conflicts, Vadim Krasnoselsky stressed. Transnistria, with 60% of Russian and Ukrainian residents, sought independence from Moldova in the Soviet Union’s final years, fearing a nationalist-driven merger with Romania. After Moldova’s failed 1992 military intervention, Transnistria became de facto independent.
TIRASPOL (Sputnik) - The terror alert in Transnistria will remain in place until the threat is eliminated, Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky told Sputnik.
"The decree on terrorist danger will be in force as long as there is a terrorist danger," Krasnoselsky said.
Transnistria has been and will continue beefing up security at public events to protect its people, he said.
"We have been hit by a string of terrorist attacks, very serious terrorist attacks. They have been uncovered, investigated, and we have all the facts. It requires further study," Krasnoselsky said.
In March 2023, Transnistria's security ministry said it foiled a terrorist plot linked to Ukraine's SBU security service that was due to take place in Tiraspol against officials, with suspects detained and confessing. A planned car bomb attack on an OSCE delegation on February 14, 2023, was also uncovered. In May 2022, attacks hit Tiraspol's security ministry, a military unit, a tower of television and radio center, and a recruitment office, prompting a "red" level alert, later lowered to "yellow."
Transnistria assesses the situation around the republic as stable, there are no conflicts, Vadim Krasnoselsky stressed.
"The situation concerning the military component is stable. Peacekeepers are working. The personnel are on duty. Russian peacekeepers are on duty, Transnistrian peacekeepers are on duty, and Moldovan peacekeepers are on duty. There are no conflicts," he said.
Transnistria, with 60% of Russian and Ukrainian residents, sought independence from Moldova in the Soviet Union’s final years, fearing a nationalist-driven merger with Romania. After Moldova’s failed 1992 military intervention, Transnistria became de facto independent.