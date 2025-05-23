https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/transnistria-to-keep-terror-threat-alert-until-danger-passes-1122116031.html

Transnistria to Keep Terror Threat Alert Until Danger Passes

The terror alert in Transnistria will remain in place until the threat is eliminated, Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky told Sputnik.

Transnistria has been and will continue beefing up security at public events to protect its people, he said. In March 2023, Transnistria's security ministry said it foiled a terrorist plot linked to Ukraine's SBU security service that was due to take place in Tiraspol against officials, with suspects detained and confessing. A planned car bomb attack on an OSCE delegation on February 14, 2023, was also uncovered. In May 2022, attacks hit Tiraspol's security ministry, a military unit, a tower of television and radio center, and a recruitment office, prompting a "red" level alert, later lowered to "yellow." Transnistria assesses the situation around the republic as stable, there are no conflicts, Vadim Krasnoselsky stressed. Transnistria, with 60% of Russian and Ukrainian residents, sought independence from Moldova in the Soviet Union’s final years, fearing a nationalist-driven merger with Romania. After Moldova’s failed 1992 military intervention, Transnistria became de facto independent.

