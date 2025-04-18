https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/chisinaus-expulsion-of-russian-diplomats-worsens-moldova-transnistria-dialogue-1121887024.html

Chisinau's Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Worsens Moldova-Transnistria Dialogue

Chisinau's Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Worsens Moldova-Transnistria Dialogue

Sputnik International

The expulsion of Russian diplomats from Moldova complicates interaction and worsens the atmosphere of dialogue between Chisinau and Tiraspol, Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev told Sputnik.

2025-04-18T07:29+0000

2025-04-18T07:29+0000

2025-04-18T08:48+0000

world

moldova

chisinau

russia

tiraspol

vitaly ignatiev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101949/85/1019498525_0:0:1600:901_1920x0_80_0_0_b80221b86506fa5199f7e06df39bec9d.jpg

"Such steps certainly complicate interaction and worsen the atmosphere of dialogue. It is important to understand that the peacekeeping operation is the main and most effective mechanism for maintaining peace and security on the Dniester, which has proven its high functional stability over 33 years," Ignatiev said.Chisinau is actively avoiding negotiations with Tiraspol and continuing its blockade measures, further increasing pressure on the region, he added.Ignatiev also pointed out that Moldova is increasingly using legal mechanisms for political purposes. He specifically referenced the recent arrest of Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of Gagauzia, as an example of how Moldova is utilizing legal measures to advance its political agenda.Transnistria expects the European Union to encourage Chisinau to negotiate with Tiraspol rather than promote the militarization of Moldova, Ignatiev said.The minister recalled that the EU participates in the 5+2 international negotiating format as an observer. The EU's functionality is clearly defined by the 2005 document on the rights and obligations of observers, which provides for the promotion of a political settlement by exclusively peaceful means, Ignatiev said."The EU has a significant influence, acting as an important trade partner for both sides, as well as a key political ally and a constant donor to Moldova, a labor market for hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens," the minister said.On March 31, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry declared three members of the Russian diplomatic mission in Chisinau personae non gratae under the pretext of their alleged involvement in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/orthodox-church-under-fire-moldovan-bishop-barred-from-holy-fire-pilgrimage---1121886469.html

moldova

russia

tiraspol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chisinau's expulsion, russian diplomats, moldova-transnistria dialogue