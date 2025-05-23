https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/us-seeks-apples-help-to-enhance-security-of-semiconductor-supply-chain---bessent-1122118131.html
US Seeks Apple's Help to Enhance Security of Semiconductor Supply Chain - Bessent
US Seeks Apple's Help to Enhance Security of Semiconductor Supply Chain - Bessent
Sputnik International
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Friday that the Trump administration is seeking Apple's help in enhancing the security of the semiconductor supply chain.
2025-05-23T14:10+0000
2025-05-23T14:10+0000
2025-05-23T14:10+0000
americas
us
donald trump
apple
tim cook
treasury
iphone
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094686149_0:153:2925:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_713f1a2f04f8c150b25084e1207ffb5d.jpg
Bessent emphasized that one of the United States’ most significant vulnerabilities lies in the reliance on external semiconductor production. Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump threatened Apple with a 25% tariff if the company continues to manufacture iPhones outside the United States. In early May, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the majority of the iPhones bound for the US market will be produced in India.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/trump-threatens-apple-with-tariffs-if-it-continues-to-produce-iphones-abroad-1122116740.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094686149_163:0:2763:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_dd680bd4a919f87a7873c33abcddcd29.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us apple, us semiconductor, us economy, apple treasury
us apple, us semiconductor, us economy, apple treasury
US Seeks Apple's Help to Enhance Security of Semiconductor Supply Chain - Bessent
WASHINGTON (Sputnik)—US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Friday that the Trump administration is seeking Apple's help in enhancing the security of the semiconductor supply chain.
“We would like to have Apple help us make the semiconductor supply chain more secure,” Bessent told Fox News.
Bessent emphasized that one of the United States’ most significant vulnerabilities lies in the reliance on external semiconductor production.
Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump threatened Apple with a 25% tariff if the company continues to manufacture iPhones outside the United States.
In early May, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the majority of the iPhones bound for the US market will be produced in India.