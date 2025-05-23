US Seeks Apple's Help to Enhance Security of Semiconductor Supply Chain - Bessent

International
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Friday that the Trump administration is seeking Apple's help in enhancing the security of the semiconductor supply chain.
Bessent emphasized that one of the United States’ most significant vulnerabilities lies in the reliance on external semiconductor production. Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump threatened Apple with a 25% tariff if the company continues to manufacture iPhones outside the United States. In early May, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the majority of the iPhones bound for the US market will be produced in India.
14:10 GMT 23.05.2025
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderIn this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany. Apple said late Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021, it is relaxing rules to allow some app developers such as Spotify, Netflix and digital publishers to include an outside link so users can sign up for paid subscription accounts.
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
WASHINGTON (Sputnik)—US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Friday that the Trump administration is seeking Apple's help in enhancing the security of the semiconductor supply chain.
“We would like to have Apple help us make the semiconductor supply chain more secure,” Bessent told Fox News.
Bessent emphasized that one of the United States’ most significant vulnerabilities lies in the reliance on external semiconductor production.
US President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook at a press conference in which Trump called Cook Tim Apple. Cook spoke at the White House on Wednesday about the various people they've been employing at the company and how half of their U.S. employees don't have four year degrees. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2025
Americas
Trump Threatens Apple With Tariffs If it Continues to Produce iPhones Abroad
13:05 GMT
Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump threatened Apple with a 25% tariff if the company continues to manufacture iPhones outside the United States.
In early May, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the majority of the iPhones bound for the US market will be produced in India.
