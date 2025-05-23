https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/us-seeks-apples-help-to-enhance-security-of-semiconductor-supply-chain---bessent-1122118131.html

US Seeks Apple's Help to Enhance Security of Semiconductor Supply Chain - Bessent

US Seeks Apple's Help to Enhance Security of Semiconductor Supply Chain - Bessent

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Friday that the Trump administration is seeking Apple's help in enhancing the security of the semiconductor supply chain.

Bessent emphasized that one of the United States’ most significant vulnerabilities lies in the reliance on external semiconductor production. Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump threatened Apple with a 25% tariff if the company continues to manufacture iPhones outside the United States. In early May, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the majority of the iPhones bound for the US market will be produced in India.

