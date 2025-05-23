https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/us-to-sanction-sudan-in-15-days-over-alleged-use-of-chemical-weapons---state-dept-1122114047.html
US to Sanction Sudan in 15 Days Over Alleged Use of Chemical Weapons - State Dept.
The United States has determined that Sudan utilized chemical weapons in 2024 and plans to impose sanctions on the country after a 15-day notification period for Congress, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Thursday.
"On April 24, 2025, the United States determined under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 that the Government of Sudan used chemical weapons in 2024," Bruce said in a statement. "Following a 15-day Congressional notification period, the United States will impose sanctions on Sudan, including restrictions on US exports to Sudan and on access to US government lines of credit." The sanctions are scheduled to take effect on or around June 6, the statement added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has determined that Sudan utilized chemical weapons in 2024 and plans to impose sanctions on the country after a 15-day notification period for Congress, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Thursday.
"On April 24, 2025, the United States determined under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 that the Government of Sudan used chemical weapons
in 2024," Bruce said in a statement. "Following a 15-day Congressional notification period, the United States will impose sanctions on Sudan, including restrictions on US exports to Sudan and on access to US government lines of credit."
The sanctions are scheduled to take effect on or around June 6, the statement added.