Ukraine Mulling 'Dirty Bomb' Use, False-Flag Chemical Provocations With US Help - Russia's MoD

Ukraine Mulling 'Dirty Bomb' Use, False-Flag Chemical Provocations With US Help - Russia's MoD

The US, aided by the Ukraine, continues to act in violation of international treaties banning chemical and biological weapons, evidence presented by the Russian Defense Ministry shows.

2024-08-27T13:57+0000

2024-08-27T13:57+0000

2024-08-27T13:57+0000

The US, aided by Ukraine, continues to act in violation of international treaties banning chemical and biological weapons, evidence presented by the Russian Defense Ministry shows.Furthermore, Washington is boosting efforts to develop bioagents capable of selectively targeting specific ethnic groups, the MoD said at its briefing on August 27.An updated analysis of the activities of the US and Ukraine has revealed:Evidence previously revealed by the MoD showed that the US and its allies had taken at least 16,000 biosamples out of Ukraine before the special military operation started. As part of the UP-8 Project, blood samples were taken from 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers, while dangerous pathogens and their vectors (over 10,000 samples) were exported to the US. Biological material was taken from Ukraine's Center for Public Health to Pentagon-related Western research laboratories. Their use for subsequent biological warfare research included studies to select biological agents most dangerous to the population of a given region.Furthermore, Russia’s MoD warned of the likelihood of provocations being staged by the Kiev regime with the use of toxic chemicals. Here is some of the evidence presented at the briefing:Evidence of Ukraine violating the Chemical Weapons Convention has been submitted by Russia to the OPCW Technical Secretariat, the MoD said, and called for an impartial investigation. However, it added that because the OPCW is "controlled by the US" and is used for “score-settling,” there has not been any response from the organization.

Svetlana Ekimenko

