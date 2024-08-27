Ukraine Mulling 'Dirty Bomb' Use, False-Flag Chemical Provocations With US Help - Russia's MoD
Since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in 2022, its Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops have laid bare the extent to which the US Pentagon, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and American biotech firms have been funding potentially illegal biological research in Ukraine.
The US, aided by Ukraine, continues to act in violation of international treaties banning chemical and biological weapons, evidence presented by the Russian Defense Ministry shows.
Furthermore, Washington is boosting efforts to develop bioagents capable of selectively targeting specific ethnic groups, the MoD said at its briefing on August 27.
© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation Screenshot of evidence released at a briefing by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on August 27, 2024, analysing activities of the United States of America and Ukraine violating international treaties banning chemical and biological weapons.
Screenshot of evidence released at a briefing by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on August 27, 2024, analysing activities of the United States of America and Ukraine violating international treaties banning chemical and biological weapons.
© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
An updated analysis of the activities of the US and Ukraine has revealed:
Washington is drawing Moldova and Romania into the logistics chains involved in the process of acquiring biomaterials from citizens of Russia, Ukraine, and other post-Soviet states.
Over 2,000 biomaterial samples were transported from Ukraine to the US via Moldova between August 2022 and May 2024.
Export is carried out by the US-based international biosample procurement company BioPartners, Inc., and Q2 Solutions, a subsidiary of a Pentagon supplier.
© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian FederatioScreenshot of evidence released at a briefing by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on August 27, 2024, showing change in algorithm for export of biomaterials from Ukraine after the start of Russia's special military operation in 2022.
Screenshot of evidence released at a briefing by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on August 27, 2024, showing change in algorithm for export of biomaterials from Ukraine after the start of Russia's special military operation in 2022.
© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federatio
The freight company Gamma Logistics and Aerotranscargo (controlled by Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Western organizations) escort biological cargoes from Ukraine, per information presented at the MoD briefing.
Andrei Gorkavchuk and Svetlana Stefanenko, directors of BioPartners' Kiev office, oversee export to the US of cryocontainers of biological material from Ukrainian citizens.
© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian FederatioScreenshot of evidence released at a briefing by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on August 27, 2024, showing officials involved in exporting biomaterials from Ukraine.
Screenshot of evidence released at a briefing by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on August 27, 2024, showing officials involved in exporting biomaterials from Ukraine.
© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federatio
BioPartners employees Marianna Gredil and Lyudmila Gorodnyaya are in charge of legal support and collaboration with US organizations and Big Pharma companies.
Kakhaber Zaalishvili oversees the collection of clinical and pathoanatomical material; helps set up clinical trials in Ukraine.
Evidence previously revealed by the MoD showed that the US and its allies had taken at least 16,000 biosamples out of Ukraine before the special military operation started. As part of the UP-8 Project, blood samples were taken from 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers, while dangerous pathogens and their vectors (over 10,000 samples) were exported to the US. Biological material was taken from Ukraine's Center for Public Health to Pentagon-related Western research laboratories. Their use for subsequent biological warfare research included studies to select biological agents most dangerous to the population of a given region.
Furthermore, Russia’s MoD warned of the likelihood of provocations being staged by the Kiev regime with the use of toxic chemicals.
Here is some of the evidence presented at the briefing:
Ukraine procured hundreds of tons of toxic chemical precursors scheduled by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).
This equals approximately 500 tons of triethanolamine, used in the production of a nitrogen mustard agent. The Ukrainian company Reagent imported more than 160 tons of triethanolamine in July 2024.
Over 400 cases of toxic chemical use by the Ukrainian side have been recorded during the special military operation. Among the compounds used are BZ, prussic acid, chlorine cyanide, and riot-control chemical agents.
© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian FederatioScreenshot of evidence released at a briefing by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on August 27, 2024, showing Ukraine's use of toxic chemicals in special military operation zone.
Screenshot of evidence released at a briefing by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on August 27, 2024, showing Ukraine's use of toxic chemicals in special military operation zone.
© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federatio
Tests of wipe-samples from chemical equipment found in a lab near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) (liberated by Russia’s forces in February) revealed it had been producing 3 kg of toxic substances per day. The presence of sodium cyanide, sulfuric acid, and trace amounts of cyanide anion were found in the lab.
Shipments of chemical waste and spent nuclear fuel are entering Ukraine through Poland and Romania. Such materials can be used to make a dirty bomb and stage "false flag" chemical provocations, the MoD warned.
© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian FederatioScreenshot of evidence released at a briefing by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on August 27, 2024, showing raw materials and production components supplied to Ukraine to manufacture WMD.
Screenshot of evidence released at a briefing by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on August 27, 2024, showing raw materials and production components supplied to Ukraine to manufacture WMD.
© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federatio
Ukraine’s 3rd Airmobile Battalion received chemical irritant ammunition on July 13, 2024, per MoD evidence.
Ready-to-use agents containing a toxic mixture based on thallium nitrate were found in a cache seized from Ukrainian troops in August 2024. Tactical mixtures of irritant agents listed in Schedule 3 of the CWC were also found.
© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian FederatioScreenshot of evidence released at a briefing by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on August 27, 2024, showing increasing use of toxic chemicals by Ukraine in special military operation zone.
Screenshot of evidence released at a briefing by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on August 27, 2024, showing increasing use of toxic chemicals by Ukraine in special military operation zone.
© Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federatio
Ukrainian forces are being trained to use chemical ammunition with Western artillery systems, captured documents and manuals show.
Evidence of Ukraine violating the Chemical Weapons Convention has been submitted by Russia to the OPCW Technical Secretariat, the MoD said, and called for an impartial investigation. However, it added that because the OPCW is "controlled by the US" and is used for “score-settling,” there has not been any response from the organization.