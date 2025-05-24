https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/frozen-friends-with-benefits-canada--us-cozy-up-over-arctic-trade-1122120542.html

Frozen Friends With Benefits: Canada & US Cozy Up Over Arctic Trade

Frozen Friends With Benefits: Canada & US Cozy Up Over Arctic Trade

Sputnik International

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that he had held talks with US senators and US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra on new trade relations between Ottawa and Washington.

2025-05-24T09:22+0000

2025-05-24T09:22+0000

2025-05-24T09:22+0000

world

canada

us

pete hoekstra

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/12/1121203077_189:0:3064:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_2f1a41ff0a91db6488e50598b3ae3ae9.jpg

On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand discussed the need to work jointly to strengthen security, including in the Arctic.In September 2024, the United States and Canada formed a joint task force to discuss the disputed boundaries of the oil-rich Beaufort Sea shelf. In particular, the parties intend to resolve the overlap in the continental shelf in the Central Arctic Ocean, in the territory north of Alaska, Yukon, and Canada's Northwest Territories.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/canada-in-talks-with-us-to-join-golden-dome-missile-defense-system-1122100549.html

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us foreign policy, canadian foreign policy, us-canada ties, us geopolitics