Frozen Friends With Benefits: Canada & US Cozy Up Over Arctic Trade
Frozen Friends With Benefits: Canada & US Cozy Up Over Arctic Trade
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that he had held talks with US senators and US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra on new trade relations between Ottawa and Washington.
On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand discussed the need to work jointly to strengthen security, including in the Arctic.In September 2024, the United States and Canada formed a joint task force to discuss the disputed boundaries of the oil-rich Beaufort Sea shelf. In particular, the parties intend to resolve the overlap in the continental shelf in the Central Arctic Ocean, in the territory north of Alaska, Yukon, and Canada's Northwest Territories.
Frozen Friends With Benefits: Canada & US Cozy Up Over Arctic Trade

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that he had held talks with US senators and US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra on new trade relations between Ottawa and Washington.
"We’re building a new economic and security relationship with the US. Today, my team and I were glad to welcome US Senators and Ambassador Hoekstra to discuss immediate trade pressures and getting back to business — because our economies are stronger when we work together," Carney said on X.
On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand discussed the need to work jointly to strengthen security, including in the Arctic.
This Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 photo provided by the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) shows the launch of the U.S. military's land-based Aegis missile defense testing system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2025
World
Canada in Talks With US to Join Golden Dome Missile Defense System
21 May, 09:26 GMT
In September 2024, the United States and Canada formed a joint task force to discuss the disputed boundaries of the oil-rich Beaufort Sea shelf. In particular, the parties intend to resolve the overlap in the continental shelf in the Central Arctic Ocean, in the territory north of Alaska, Yukon, and Canada's Northwest Territories.
