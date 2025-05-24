https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/frozen-friends-with-benefits-canada--us-cozy-up-over-arctic-trade-1122120542.html
Frozen Friends With Benefits: Canada & US Cozy Up Over Arctic Trade
Frozen Friends With Benefits: Canada & US Cozy Up Over Arctic Trade
Sputnik International
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that he had held talks with US senators and US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra on new trade relations between Ottawa and Washington.
2025-05-24T09:22+0000
2025-05-24T09:22+0000
2025-05-24T09:22+0000
world
canada
us
pete hoekstra
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/12/1121203077_189:0:3064:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_2f1a41ff0a91db6488e50598b3ae3ae9.jpg
On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand discussed the need to work jointly to strengthen security, including in the Arctic.In September 2024, the United States and Canada formed a joint task force to discuss the disputed boundaries of the oil-rich Beaufort Sea shelf. In particular, the parties intend to resolve the overlap in the continental shelf in the Central Arctic Ocean, in the territory north of Alaska, Yukon, and Canada's Northwest Territories.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/canada-in-talks-with-us-to-join-golden-dome-missile-defense-system-1122100549.html
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/12/1121203077_548:0:2704:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_2efc3fae39a7374c33888c141f55ced5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us foreign policy, canadian foreign policy, us-canada ties, us geopolitics
us foreign policy, canadian foreign policy, us-canada ties, us geopolitics
Frozen Friends With Benefits: Canada & US Cozy Up Over Arctic Trade
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that he had held talks with US senators and US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra on new trade relations between Ottawa and Washington.
"We’re building a new economic and security relationship with the US. Today, my team and I were glad to welcome US Senators and Ambassador Hoekstra to discuss immediate trade pressures and getting back to business — because our economies are stronger when we work together," Carney said on X.
On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand discussed the need to work jointly to strengthen security, including in the Arctic.
In September 2024, the United States and Canada formed a joint task force to discuss the disputed boundaries of the oil-rich Beaufort Sea shelf. In particular, the parties intend to resolve the overlap in the continental shelf in the Central Arctic Ocean, in the territory north of Alaska, Yukon, and Canada's Northwest Territories.