https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/massive-prisoner-swap-silences-western-doubts-on-russias-willingness-to-negotiate-1122122780.html
Massive Prisoner Swap Silences Western Doubts on Russia’s Willingness to Negotiate
Massive Prisoner Swap Silences Western Doubts on Russia’s Willingness to Negotiate
Sputnik International
The ongoing large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 between Russia and Ukraine is disproving the West's allegation that Moscow is unwilling to negotiate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
2025-05-24T14:10+0000
2025-05-24T14:10+0000
2025-05-24T14:10+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
russia
ukraine
maria zakharova
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122122860_0:8:1811:1026_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6544014340aa41751414c632e71228.jpg
The prisoner swap was initiated by Russia and carried out in the shortest possible time, the spokeswoman recalled.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/russia-to-send-ukraine-drafts-for-settlement-memorandum-in-coming-days---senior-lawmaker-1122123064.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122122860_216:0:1593:1033_1920x0_80_0_0_ae1f6bd4c63207b0696309e211b61bf0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
Massive Prisoner Swap Silences Western Doubts on Russia’s Willingness to Negotiate
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ongoing large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 between Russia and Ukraine is disproving the West's allegation that Moscow is unwilling to negotiate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"This situation has effectively destroyed the argument, or, to put it better, the quasi-argument, of the liberal western countries that Russia is neither willing nor ready to negotiate," Zakharova said on Russian television channel Zvezda.
The prisoner swap was initiated by Russia and carried out in the shortest possible time, the spokeswoman recalled.