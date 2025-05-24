International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/massive-prisoner-swap-silences-western-doubts-on-russias-willingness-to-negotiate-1122122780.html
Massive Prisoner Swap Silences Western Doubts on Russia’s Willingness to Negotiate
Massive Prisoner Swap Silences Western Doubts on Russia’s Willingness to Negotiate
Sputnik International
The ongoing large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 between Russia and Ukraine is disproving the West's allegation that Moscow is unwilling to negotiate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
2025-05-24T14:10+0000
2025-05-24T14:10+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
russia
ukraine
maria zakharova
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122122860_0:8:1811:1026_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6544014340aa41751414c632e71228.jpg
The prisoner swap was initiated by Russia and carried out in the shortest possible time, the spokeswoman recalled.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/russia-to-send-ukraine-drafts-for-settlement-memorandum-in-coming-days---senior-lawmaker-1122123064.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122122860_216:0:1593:1033_1920x0_80_0_0_ae1f6bd4c63207b0696309e211b61bf0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict

Massive Prisoner Swap Silences Western Doubts on Russia’s Willingness to Negotiate

14:10 GMT 24.05.2025
© Press service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankPrisoner exchange
Prisoner exchange - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2025
© Press service of the Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ongoing large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 between Russia and Ukraine is disproving the West's allegation that Moscow is unwilling to negotiate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"This situation has effectively destroyed the argument, or, to put it better, the quasi-argument, of the liberal western countries that Russia is neither willing nor ready to negotiate," Zakharova said on Russian television channel Zvezda.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2025
World
Russia to Send Ukraine Drafts for Settlement Memorandum in Coming Days - Senior Lawmaker
14:09 GMT
The prisoner swap was initiated by Russia and carried out in the shortest possible time, the spokeswoman recalled.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала