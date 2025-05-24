https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/massive-prisoner-swap-silences-western-doubts-on-russias-willingness-to-negotiate-1122122780.html

Massive Prisoner Swap Silences Western Doubts on Russia’s Willingness to Negotiate

The ongoing large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 between Russia and Ukraine is disproving the West's allegation that Moscow is unwilling to negotiate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

The prisoner swap was initiated by Russia and carried out in the shortest possible time, the spokeswoman recalled.

